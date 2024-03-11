Audi announced a refresh of the 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron models. They are marked as "55" and replace the "50" versions.

The new Audi Q4 55 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron essentially follow the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 upgrades, with the more efficient and powerful rear drive unit and multiple other improvements.

Get Fully Charged 25,000 electric Audi in 2023 Last year, Audi sold in the U.S. over 25,000 all-electric cars (up 54% year-over-year). That's about 11% of the brand's total volume. The company offers several models, including the Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron, Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron and e-tron GT.

The upgraded Audi Q4 e-tron family is still equipped with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery (77 kWh of net capacity), but the EPA Combined range increased to 258 miles. That's a 22-mile or 9.3% improvement over the outgoing e-tron SUV, which was rated at 236 miles. The older Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron had an EPA range of 242 miles.

The key to extending the driving range lies in the dual-motor, all-whee- drive powertrain, which is now equipped with a new rear permanently excited synchronous (PSM) electric motor. It has a peak output of 335 horsepower (about 250 kW), 40 hp more than previously, and is noticeably more efficient.

Audi explains the upgrades as follows: "The new rear electric motor also uses optimized thermal management for greater efficiency. Due to the geometry and arrangement of the gear wheels in the transmission, as well as specially shaped components for transporting and distributing the oil, temperatures in the powertrain remain stable. The cooling circuit, in turn, ensures the oil is temperature controlled. Contributing to the improved thermal management capabilities is the inclusion of a water-cooling jacket on the outside of the stator."

One of the most measurable results of the use of the new motor is quicker acceleration from 0 to 60 mph. It takes just 5.0 seconds, instead of 5.8 seconds previously.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron 19-in AWD 82 258 mi* 5.0 99 2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron 20-in AWD 82 258 mi* 5.0 99

* EPA range according to Audi

Another important technical improvement is faster DC charging. The battery pack can now accept up to 175 kilowatts of power (instead of 150 kW previously). This allows to recharge from 10 to 80% of state-of-charge in 28 minutes (previously it was estimated at 36 minutes, between 5% and 80%).

Audi noticed also two other charging-related improvements:

"The e-tron’s route planner also prioritizes public DC fast-charging facilities and will thermally precondition the battery to ensure it charges as quickly as possible once connected at the station."

"For the first time, the Audi Q4 55 e-tron also features post-conditioning where the vehicle’s thermal management system cools the battery if it exceeds a defined temperature threshold after driving or charging."

The onboard charger is rated at 11 kilowatts and can fully recharge the vehicle overnight (up to 12 hours).

Audi says that upgrades also include new suspension and steering tuning to improve the balance between comfort, dynamic driving, and stability: "The steering characteristics and suspension tuning have been specially adapted for the occasion – the result is harmonious damping, improved steering response, and tighter load control. The new suspension and steering tuning provide a more balanced, direct driving experience for which Audi is known."

Among the minor changes, there is a new 21-inch wheel option (235/45 R21 front and 255/40 R21 rear all-season tires) for "a sharper look."

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron

6 Photos

Pricing

The base pricing of the Audi Q4 e-tron family "55" remains the same as "50", with an MSRP of $55,200 for the SUV and $3,000 more for the Sportback type. The destination charge is $1,195.

Because the Audi Q4 e-tron family is imported to the U.S. from Europe, it does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although the incentive might be available through leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron 19-in $55,200 +$1,195 N/A $56,395 2024 Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron 20-in $58,200 +$1,195 N/A $59,395

As we can see on Audi's website, the entry-level Audi Q4 40 e-tron with a rear-wheel drive powertrain is no longer available. A year ago it was offered at an MSRP of $49,800 and it had an EPA Combined range of 265 miles (using the same 82-kWh battery).