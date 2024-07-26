In a recent video review of the new 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron crossover, a veteran tester said the EV is good that "Audi is back in the game." That certainly seems true on the range front: once it enters the U.S. market in Q4 2024, the Q6 e-tron will be the longest-range all-electric model from Audi yet.

According to the manufacturer, the base version of the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro with 19-inch wheels has an EPA-estimate range of 307 miles. The performance-oriented Audi SQ6 e-tron quattro will offer up to 275 miles of EPA range (32 miles or 10.4% less than the regular version).

Get Fully Charged The VW Group's EV troubles The Q6 e-tron, and the platform it uses, is a big deal for Audi's parent company the Volkswagen Group. But the platform has suffered from several delays due to software and now comes to market at a time of uneven EV demand.

The 307-mile result is the highest EPA number we saw for Audi EVs. Even the new Audi Q8 e-tron—with a noticeably bigger battery—is behind with 285 miles, although it gets 300 miles in the Sportback version with a special Ultra pack.

Let's also note that the model's driving range was recently estimated in a video range test at 324 miles (56 mph) and 251 miles (75 mph). However, it was a European version with 20-inch wheels. We guess that the car with 19-inch wheels and at speed of 70 mph should be closer to the EPA rating.

Here is a comparison of all Audi's EVs:

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron is equipped with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery (94.9 kWh of usable capacity). That's 14 kWh or 12.3% less than in the case of the Audi Q8 e-tron, whose usable difference is 11.1 kWh or 10.5%.

It will be interesting to see the EPA range estimate also for the optional 20-inch wheels, as usually, bigger wheels cut a few percent of the range.

Audi 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron

The Audi Q6 e-tron quattro is equipped with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain. There is a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle and an asynchronous motor (ASM) on the front axle. The front motor, when not in use, can rotate freely without significant drag losses. The PSM drive unit is the primary one.

The regular Audi Q6 e-tron can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds. The Audi SQ6 e-tron has a bit more power and can hit 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds.

Basic Specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron quattro 19-in AWD 100 307 mi* 4.9 130 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron quattro 19-in AWD 100 275 mi* 4.1 143

* EPA-estimate range according to Audi; acceleration with launch control

Both the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron models are rated to tow up to 4,400 pounds, which according to the manufacturer should be enough for towing a pair of trailered jet skis, or pop-up/small travel trailers.

Audi Q6 e-tron is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, while its 100-kWh battery is 800-volt class. According to the specs, it can accept 270 kilowatts of power at high-voltage DC fast chargers (we saw that the peak is even higher at 285 kW). Thanks to relatively high power, charging from 10 to 80% state-of-charge is promised to take just 21 minutes.

At 400-500-volt chargers, the peak power output is halved to 135 kW, because the car's battery switches to two physically independent batteries: "The 800‑volt battery is automatically divided into two batteries at equal voltage, which can then be charged in parallel with up to 135 kW. Depending on the state of charge, both halves of the battery are first equalized and then charged simultaneously."

Peak regenerative braking power is 220 kW according to Audi, and it should cover around 95% of all everyday braking processes.

For AC charging, there is a 9.6-kW onboard charger, strong enough for full recharge overnight. An optional 19.2-kW unit should shorten full recharge to several hours.

Gallery: 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron (European model)

46 Photos Audi

Pricing of the Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to be released in the coming months. After the initial launch in Q4 2024, Audi plans to expand the Q6 e-tron family with additional versions, including Sportback and RS.