Hyundai will officially start production of the Hyundai Kona Electric at its European production plant, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) in Nošovice in the Czech Republic, at the beginning of March 2020.

The plant is already modified and ready for the task, as we can see in the video and image gallery attached below.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, HMMC will be able to produce 30,000 electric vehicles "in the first year" (which not necessarily means in 2020, but maybe rather the first 12-months).

For comparison, the sales of Kona Electric in Europe in 2019 (all imported) were over 22,500.

"HMMC, which is located in Nošovice in Czech Republic, is one of the largest and most modern auto manufacturing plants in Europe. The plant plans to produce 30,000 units of the Kona Electric per year. Together with the production from Hyundai’s Ulsan plant in Korea, the company will more than triple the availability of Kona Electric for its customers in Europe, leading to a significant reduction in waiting time. Hyundai also will give customers the opportunity to track the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of their Kona Electric. Once ordered, the ETA tool allows the customers to track the car through the dealer and when the car will arrive and where it is currently produced or shipped."

"Preparing the plant for the production of the Kona Electric took place during the last couple of months. Alongside the production chain, major changes were applied at the stamping and welding shops. Here the tools are exchanged several times per day in order to produce the different parts of i30 range, Tucson and now Kona Electric. Each stamping tool needs to be able to be exchanged within five minutes. Since Kona Electric is the first car at HMMC to be offered with a two-tone roof, the paint shop needed to undergo changes in the painting process. Since Kona Electric also runs in the same production line as i30 and Tucson, the finishing line needed to be equipped accordingly, including extra training of the employees. Specifically for an electric car, there is a new production stage involving the storage and installation of electric batteries. A new storage building for the batteries has been set up with its separate delivery chain within the plant. Automated robots deliver the battery packs to the newly set up mounting line."

The important thing is that also the lithium-ion batteries will be supplied locally from Europe.

"Also the battery supply will come from Europe. This guarantees a stable supply with a reduced distance to the plant as well as a fixed amount of batteries needed for the production of Kona Electric."

Hyundai's plan for 2020 is to sell about 80,000 zero-emission vehicles (all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell) in Europe.

Simple math tells us that at least 50,000-60,000 of those ZEVs need to be imported from South Korea.