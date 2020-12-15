Since the data for the Ford Mustang Mach-E is now in, we can take a look at the EPA range and energy consumption for all the new BEVs (for which data are available).

For the very first time, we will compare not only the Combined EPA ranges but also City and Highway ranges. In the case of all-electric cars, the Highway ratings might be actually the most important metric, because the range is usually most needed during long-distance travel.

Range

Range is the key metric for electric cars. We have a long road behind us and there are no sub-100-mile range cars on the market anymore and even the sub-200-mile range models are in the minority.

The ER versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (270 and 300 miles) are right behind Tesla on the range leaderboard, which is a great achievement for Ford. The Volkswagen ID.4 is the highest range European model ever classified (250 miles).

In our new comparison chart, you can also see the range values for the Highway category (yellow) and City category (green). In most cases, highway range is noticeably lower than city.

Click here to enlarge the image.

Energy consumption

The energy consumption data from EPA places the entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-E between the Nissan LEAF e+ and Volkswagen ID.4, which is not bad for a performance-oriented crossover/SUV. On the other hand, it still has huge potential for improvement in the future - especially compared to the Tesla Model Y.

Unfortunately, we don't have numbers for the new blacked-out 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which should be #1.

Click here to enlarge the image.

Simpler version of the range comparison (EPA Combined) :

Click here to enlarge the image.

* some data estimated