In addition to the general price comparison of all-electric cars in the U.S., let's take a look at another metric - price per mile of range.

There is no change in the first few places since we last checked in September 2021, but there are new models that are surprisingly high in the ranks.

In this post, we compare the base prices (MSRP plus obligatory destination charge) and EPA Combined range - the only common metrics that we have for the U.S. BEV market.

For reference, we include also the price per mile after applying the federal tax credit of $7,500 (if eligible).

First of all, the Chevrolet Bolt EV remains the leader of the price per mile of EPA range rank (at $124/mile) and, at the same time, is basically not available (out of production) due to the massive battery recall (which concerns also the Bolt EUV).

The second highest Hyundai Kona Electric ($138/mile) is the top one when including the federal tax credit (at $107/mile). However, this model is not widely available nationwide.

It means that if we would like to focus on models available more widely/nationwide, actually the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD would be the number one at $146/mile (no federal tax credit eligible though), while the Nissan LEAF e+ S would be number one at $107/mile after including the federal tax credit.

The least expensive BEV per mile of EPA Combined range:

Limited availability:

MSRP+DST: Chevrolet Bolt EV at $124/mile

MSRP+DST (incl. federal tax credit): Hyundai Kona Electric at $107/mile

Nationwide or wide availability:

MSRP+DST: Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD at $146/mile

MSRP+DST (incl. federal tax credit): Nissan LEAF e+ S at $114/mile

An interesting thing is that the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD (77.4 kWh) is not far behind Tesla and Nissan, at $148/mile ($123/mile including federal tax credit). It's not a bad result for what the car offers.

Its cousin, the Kia EV6 Wind RWD (77.4 kWh), is not far behind at $156/mile ($131/mile incl. federal tax credit).

The Nissan Ariya is expected to be right behind the Kia EV6 (its range is not yet official, rather just expected by the manufacturer).

The upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning, in its entry-level Pro version with Extender Range battery (available for fleet customers), is at $172/mile ($147/mile incl. federal tax credit). Not bad, as long as the expected range figures are confirmed, of course. The Pro version with Standard Range battery is at $181/mile ($149/mile incl. federal tax credit).

In the case of the XLT trim of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the price per mile surges to roughly $240/mile, which is noticeably above the Rivian R1T ($218/mile).

The worst result belongs to Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and Audi e-tron GT as their EPA range ratings are exceptionally low compared to most real-world tests. They are also quite expensive.

* In some cases, the EPA range values include expected/estimated values (not yet officially listed on the EPA website).

** Prices (MSRP, DST, federal tax credit values) as of February 9, 2022

*** only models for which data are available

