Tesla currently offers four electric cars - Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y - which today represent the highest value proposition ever (thanks to a noticeable price drop - Model 3 by $2,000 and S/X by $5,000 and gradual improvements of software and hardware).

But, which one to choose? Let's compare the three base criteria - price (in the U.S.), range (EPA) and acceleration.

Tesla Cars Compared, U.S. – June 2, 2019

As we can see below, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range offers decent range and performance at less than $40,000 despite no support from the federal tax credit. Those willing to spend almost $10,000 more for the Long Range AWD version get a range that exceeds 300 miles and the acceleration is even better.

For those who are looking for more space, the next step might be the Model Y with similar range and only slightly slower acceleration.

The top of the line S/X offers even more space and quicker acceleration, as well as a more refined driving experience with the Raven suspension, but the price is much higher.

* some data/models estimated

** Tesla Model 3 Standard Range version is no longer part of the comparison, as even Tesla does not list it on its website (it was hidden, only for those who ask)