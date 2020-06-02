Since the all-electric prices for the U.S. market were updated, let's check whether it affected the rank of the lowest base price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range.

There is no change on top, as the Chevrolet Bolt EV is the best option if you are looking for an affordable vehicle with a decent range - $145 per mile of range ($37,495 / 259 miles). That's even not including the massive $8,500 discounts.

The second best is the Hyundai Kona Electric ($119 per mile of range), which can enjoy the full $7,500 federal tax credit. The Kona Electric and its eligibility for the tax credit is probably the main reason why discounts on the Bolt EV must be so high to stay competitive.

Finally, the Tesla Model 3 - $150 per mile of range (Long Range AWD version) is an outstanding option, considering the range and performance of the car. Tesla in general has strongly improved its position after the most recent price reduction.

BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison - June 1, 2020

The new Audi e-tron Sportback and Polestar 2 did not make any significant splash, although the Polestar 2 seems to be the top non-premium model aside from Tesla.

* some data estimated