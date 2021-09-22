The market for executive all-electric cars recently expanded and became much more competitive as the Tesla Model S soon will be joined by the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS. On the high-end side, there is also Porsche Taycan (and its Audi e-tron GT derivative), but it's more sporty oriented.
The question is how the Mercedes-Benz EQS compares to the other EVs. The recently released offer has surprised many enthusiasts as the EQS start at $102,310 (+$1,050 DST) or $95,860 including the federal tax credit, which makes it well-positioned against conventional S-Class, which starts at $109,800 (+$1,050 DST).
Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S
The EQS is a luxury electric car, without much focus on performance. The car is quick but not "Plaid" quick by any means, so we will compare it to the Long Range AWD version of the Tesla Model S. Tesla is not a luxury car, but it might be considered premium.
It's expected that the EQS will get a similar or maybe even a slightly better EPA range (above 400 miles) than the Model S. It should, as it has noticeably bigger battery.
There is a huge power disproportion between the two (385 kW vs almost 500 kW), which translates to slower acceleration and lower top speed.
Pricewise, the EQS is a third more expensive. You can go down from EQS 580 4MATIC to the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ to save some cash (about $17,000), but it will then have even less power and will be far off from the Tesla Model S.
In other words, the EQS matches the Tesla range, but instead of the ultra-performance, offers more luxury, but at a higher price. Tesla benefits from its Supercharging network to offer a more premium fast charging experience, Mercedes-Benz on the other hand has its brand that attracts a lot of customers.
|Model
|2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|115 kWh*
|15%
|100 kWh*
|EPA Range
|Combined
|probably more than 400 miles
up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range
|405 mi
(652 km)
|City
|420 mi
(676 km)
|Highway
|387.7 mi
(624 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.1 s
|32.3%
|3.1 s
|Top speed
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|-16.1%
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|Peak power
|385 kW
|-22.8%
|499 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)
|City
|124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km)
|Highway
|115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$119,110
|32.4%
|$89,990
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,050
|+$1,200
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|N/A
|Effective Price
|$112,660
|23.5%
|$91,190
Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Lucid Air
The comparison with the Lucid Air is even more interesting, as the two both aim at the luxury segment. In the case of Lucid, it might be more technologically oriented compared to the more conservative Mercedes-Benz approach.
As in the case of any start-up, Lucid has no choice but to offer a better product compared to established manufacturers. In terms of range and performance (power, acceleration, top speed), this is exactly what we see, although not all the data is available yet.
The advantage of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is the price, which is noticeably lower than the Lucid Air Grand Touring (the full-reserved Dream Edition version are even more expensive at $169,000). It's important and comes on top of the established sales/service network that Mercedes-Benz has.
We feel that this indicates Lucid Air comes a little too late and must compete right from the beginning in the luxury segment. It would be better to have launched the car a few years earlier, as originally planned, but it was not possible until investors stepped in.
Anyway, less expensive Lucid Airs are also in the pipeline, so this will be a true battle.
|Model
|2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|115 kWh*
|1.8%
|113 kWh*
|EPA Range
|Combined
|probably more than 400 miles
up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range
|469 mi
(755 km)
|City
|466.2 mi
(750 km)
|Highway
|472.2 mi
(760 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.1 s
|36.7%
|3 s
|Top speed
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|-22.6%
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|Peak power
|385 kW
|-35.4%
|596 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)
|City
|121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)
|Highway
|122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$119,110
|-14.3%
|$139,000
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,050
|+$1,500
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$112,660
|-15.3%
|$133,000
Just for the sake of reference, here is the top EQS put against the top Lucid Air:
|Model
|2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
[B]
|Drive
|AWD
|AWD
|Battery
|115 kWh*
|1.8%
|113 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|probably more than 400 miles
up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range
|481 mi
(774 km)
|City
|478.2 mi
(769 km)
|Highway
|485.3 mi
(781 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|4.1 s
|51.9%
|2.7 s
|Top speed
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|-22.6%
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|Peak power
|385 kW
|-44.6%
|695 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)
|City
|115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
|Highway
|117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$119,110
|-29.5%
|$169,000
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,050
|+$1,500
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$112,660
|-30.9%
|$163,000
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro
|$99,900
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$93,445
|2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro
|$139,900
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$133,445
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
|$169,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$163,000
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19")
|$139,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$133,000
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
|$139,000
|+$1,500
|$7,500
|$133,000
|2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")
|$102,310
|+$1,050
|$7,500
|$95,860
|2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
|$119,110
|+$1,050
|$7,500
|$112,660
|2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh)
|$79,900
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$73,750
|2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh)
|$85,680
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$79,530
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh)
|$103,800
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$97,650
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)
|$109,370
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$103,220
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)
|$150,900
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$144,750
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh)
|$185,000
|+$1,350
|$7,500
|$178,850
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
Specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro
|AWD
|93.4
|238 mi*
(383 km)
|3.9
|152 mph
(245 km/h)
|2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro
|AWD
|93.4
|232 mi*
(373 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")
|AWD
|113
|471 mi
(758 km)
|2.5
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")
|AWD
|113
|451 mi
(726 km)
|2.5
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")
|AWD
|113
|520 mi
(837 km)
|2.7
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
|AWD
|113
|481 mi
(774 km)
|2.7
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19")
|AWD
|113*
|516 mi
(830 km)
|3.0
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
|AWD
|113*
|469 mi
(755 km)
|3.0
|168 mph
(270 km/h)
|2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20")
|RWD
|115*
|5.5
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
|AWD
|115*
|4.1
|130 mph
(209 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh)
|RWD
|79.2
|200 mi
(322 km)
|5.1
|143 mph
(230 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh)
|RWD
|93.4
|225 mi
(362 km)
|5.1
|143 mph
(230 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh)
|AWD
|79.2
|199 mi
(320 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|227 mi
(365 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|212 mi
(341 km)
|3.0
|161 mph
(259 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|201 mi
(323 km)
|2.6
|161 mph
(259 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi
(652 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|AWD
|100*
|396 mi*
(637 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
* estimated/unofficial values
