The market for executive all-electric cars recently expanded and became much more competitive as the Tesla Model S soon will be joined by the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS. On the high-end side, there is also Porsche Taycan (and its Audi e-tron GT derivative), but it's more sporty oriented.

The question is how the Mercedes-Benz EQS compares to the other EVs. The recently released offer has surprised many enthusiasts as the EQS start at $102,310 (+$1,050 DST) or $95,860 including the federal tax credit, which makes it well-positioned against conventional S-Class, which starts at $109,800 (+$1,050 DST).

The EQS is a luxury electric car, without much focus on performance. The car is quick but not "Plaid" quick by any means, so we will compare it to the Long Range AWD version of the Tesla Model S. Tesla is not a luxury car, but it might be considered premium.

It's expected that the EQS will get a similar or maybe even a slightly better EPA range (above 400 miles) than the Model S. It should, as it has noticeably bigger battery.

There is a huge power disproportion between the two (385 kW vs almost 500 kW), which translates to slower acceleration and lower top speed.

Pricewise, the EQS is a third more expensive. You can go down from EQS 580 4MATIC to the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ to save some cash (about $17,000), but it will then have even less power and will be far off from the Tesla Model S.

In other words, the EQS matches the Tesla range, but instead of the ultra-performance, offers more luxury, but at a higher price. Tesla benefits from its Supercharging network to offer a more premium fast charging experience, Mercedes-Benz on the other hand has its brand that attracts a lot of customers.

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 115 kWh* 15% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined probably more than 400 miles

up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range 405 mi

(652 km) City 420 mi

(676 km) Highway 387.7 mi

(624 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.1 s 32.3% 3.1 s Top speed 130 mph

(209 km/h) -16.1% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 385 kW -22.8% 499 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km) City 124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km) Highway 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $119,110 32.4% $89,990 Dest. Charge +$1,050 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $112,660 23.5% $91,190

Mercedes-Benz EQS Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Lucid Air

The comparison with the Lucid Air is even more interesting, as the two both aim at the luxury segment. In the case of Lucid, it might be more technologically oriented compared to the more conservative Mercedes-Benz approach.

As in the case of any start-up, Lucid has no choice but to offer a better product compared to established manufacturers. In terms of range and performance (power, acceleration, top speed), this is exactly what we see, although not all the data is available yet.

The advantage of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is the price, which is noticeably lower than the Lucid Air Grand Touring (the full-reserved Dream Edition version are even more expensive at $169,000). It's important and comes on top of the established sales/service network that Mercedes-Benz has.

We feel that this indicates Lucid Air comes a little too late and must compete right from the beginning in the luxury segment. It would be better to have launched the car a few years earlier, as originally planned, but it was not possible until investors stepped in.

Anyway, less expensive Lucid Airs are also in the pipeline, so this will be a true battle.

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 115 kWh* 1.8% 113 kWh* EPA Range Combined probably more than 400 miles

up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range 469 mi

(755 km) City 466.2 mi

(750 km) Highway 472.2 mi

(760 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.1 s 36.7% 3 s Top speed 130 mph

(209 km/h) -22.6% 168 mph

(270 km/h) Peak power 385 kW -35.4% 596 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km) City 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km) Highway 122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $119,110 -14.3% $139,000 Dest. Charge +$1,050 +$1,500 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $112,660 -15.3% $133,000

Just for the sake of reference, here is the top EQS put against the top Lucid Air:

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 115 kWh* 1.8% 113 kWh EPA Range Combined probably more than 400 miles

up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range 481 mi

(774 km) City 478.2 mi

(769 km) Highway 485.3 mi

(781 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.1 s 51.9% 2.7 s Top speed 130 mph

(209 km/h) -22.6% 168 mph

(270 km/h) Peak power 385 kW -44.6% 695 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km) City 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $119,110 -29.5% $169,000 Dest. Charge +$1,050 +$1,500 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $112,660 -30.9% $163,000

* estimated/unofficial values