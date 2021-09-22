The market for executive all-electric cars recently expanded and became much more competitive as the Tesla Model S soon will be joined by the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS. On the high-end side, there is also Porsche Taycan (and its Audi e-tron GT derivative), but it's more sporty oriented.

The question is how the Mercedes-Benz EQS compares to the other EVs. The recently released offer has surprised many enthusiasts as the EQS start at $102,310 (+$1,050 DST) or $95,860 including the federal tax credit, which makes it well-positioned against conventional S-Class, which starts at $109,800 (+$1,050 DST).

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Exterior Front Quarter
Mercedes-Benz EQS
2021 Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S

The EQS is a luxury electric car, without much focus on performance. The car is quick but not "Plaid" quick by any means, so we will compare it to the Long Range AWD version of the Tesla Model S. Tesla is not a luxury car, but it might be considered premium.

It's expected that the EQS will get a similar or maybe even a slightly better EPA range (above 400 miles) than the Model S. It should, as it has noticeably bigger battery.

There is a huge power disproportion between the two (385 kW vs almost 500 kW), which translates to slower acceleration and lower top speed.

Pricewise, the EQS is a third more expensive. You can go down from EQS 580 4MATIC to the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ to save some cash (about $17,000), but it will then have even less power and will be far off from the Tesla Model S.

In other words, the EQS matches the Tesla range, but instead of the ultra-performance, offers more luxury, but at a higher price. Tesla benefits from its Supercharging network to offer a more premium fast charging experience, Mercedes-Benz on the other hand has its brand that attracts a lot of customers.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 115 kWh* 15% 100 kWh*
EPA Range
Combined probably more than 400 miles
up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range		   405 mi
(652 km)
City     420 mi
(676 km)
Highway     387.7 mi
(624 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 4.1 s 32.3% 3.1 s
Top speed 130 mph
(209 km/h)		 -16.1% 155 mph
(249 km/h)
Peak power 385 kW -22.8% 499 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined     120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)
City     124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km)
Highway     115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $119,110 32.4% $89,990
Dest. Charge +$1,050   +$1,200
Tax Credit $7,500   N/A
Effective Price $112,660 23.5% $91,190
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Exterior Front Quarter
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Lucid Air Dream Edition
Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Lucid Air

The comparison with the Lucid Air is even more interesting, as the two both aim at the luxury segment. In the case of Lucid, it might be more technologically oriented compared to the more conservative Mercedes-Benz approach.

As in the case of any start-up, Lucid has no choice but to offer a better product compared to established manufacturers. In terms of range and performance (power, acceleration, top speed), this is exactly what we see, although not all the data is available yet.

The advantage of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is the price, which is noticeably lower than the Lucid Air Grand Touring (the full-reserved Dream Edition version are even more expensive at $169,000). It's important and comes on top of the established sales/service network that Mercedes-Benz has.

We feel that this indicates Lucid Air comes a little too late and must compete right from the beginning in the luxury segment. It would be better to have launched the car a few years earlier, as originally planned, but it was not possible until investors stepped in.

Anyway, less expensive Lucid Airs are also in the pipeline, so this will be a true battle.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 115 kWh* 1.8% 113 kWh*
EPA Range
Combined probably more than 400 miles
up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range		   469 mi
(755 km)
City     466.2 mi
(750 km)
Highway     472.2 mi
(760 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 4.1 s 36.7% 3 s
Top speed 130 mph
(209 km/h)		 -22.6% 168 mph
(270 km/h)
Peak power 385 kW -35.4% 596 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined     121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)
City     121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)
Highway     122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $119,110 -14.3% $139,000
Dest. Charge +$1,050   +$1,500
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $112,660 -15.3% $133,000

Just for the sake of reference, here is the top EQS put against the top Lucid Air:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21")
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 115 kWh* 1.8% 113 kWh
EPA Range
Combined probably more than 400 miles
up to 784 km (487 miles) of WLTP range		   481 mi
(774 km)
City     478.2 mi
(769 km)
Highway     485.3 mi
(781 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 4.1 s 51.9% 2.7 s
Top speed 130 mph
(209 km/h)		 -22.6% 168 mph
(270 km/h)
Peak power 385 kW -44.6% 695 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined     116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)
City     115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
Highway     117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $119,110 -29.5% $169,000
Dest. Charge +$1,050   +$1,500
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $112,660 -30.9% $163,000

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes EQS 450+
43 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/MNEg8/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/pKnJY/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/4yWYZ/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VPEWz/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/bqWPm/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/l9yG6/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/XkEz6/s6/mercedes-eqs-450.jpg

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro $99,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $93,445
2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro $139,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $133,445
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000
2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860
2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660
2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750
2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190

Specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro AWD 93.4 238 mi*
(383 km)		 3.9 152 mph
(245 km/h)
2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro AWD 93.4 232 mi*
(373 km)		 3.1 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 113 471 mi
(758 km)		 2.5 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 113 451 mi
(726 km)		 2.5 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 113 520 mi
(837 km)		 2.7 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 113 481 mi
(774 km)		 2.7 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 113* 516 mi
(830 km)		 3.0 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 113* 469 mi
(755 km)		 3.0 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") RWD 115*   5.5 130 mph
(209 km/h)
2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") AWD 115*   4.1 130 mph
(209 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) RWD 79.2 200 mi
(322 km)		 5.1 143 mph
(230 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) RWD 93.4 225 mi
(362 km)		 5.1 143 mph
(230 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) AWD 79.2 199 mi
(320 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 227 mi
(365 km)		 3.8 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 212 mi
(341 km)		 3.0 161 mph
(259 km/h)
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi
(323 km)		 2.6 161 mph
(259 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi
(652 km)		 3.1 155 mph
(249 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*
(637 km)		 1.99* 200 mph
(322 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values

See also

bev epa range comparison september2021 All-Electric Cars Listed By EPA Range From Lowest To Highest
nio intends launch et7 germany NIO Intends To Launch ET7 Flagship In Germany Next Year
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Lucid Air at InsideEVs Forum!

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com