As promised, today Lucid has officially started the first customer deliveries of the groundbreaking and luxurious Lucid Air model, which is the longest range electric car ever produced.

The initial limited Dream Edition will consist of 520 cars (which equals the 520 miles/837 km of EPA range).

We are not sure how many units will be handed over on October 30, but the photos indicate that there might be a double digit number.

"No longer just a Dream. The very first members of the #LucidOwnersClub are here to take delivery of their Dream Editions."

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said: “This is a big day. We always said until we’ve handed cars to customers, we haven’t achieved a damn thing.”

Let's take a look at the first reports from the event:

The production of the Lucid Air started on September 28 in Casa Grande, Arizona. At the time, the company had over 13,000 reservations.

Besides the top of the line Dream Edition series (available in a Range or Performance version), Lucid offers also the Air Grand Touring at a $30,000 lower price tag. Two more, less expensive version - Air Touring and Air - are expected to follow.

Lucid Air prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000

Lucid Air specs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 118 471 mi

(758 km) 2.5 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 118 451 mi

(726 km) 2.42 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 118 520 mi

(837 km) 2.7 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 118 481 mi

(774 km) 2.74 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 112 516 mi

(830 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 112 469 mi

(755 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h)

*Equipped with 21" wheels on prepared track surface