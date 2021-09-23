Lucid has announced final details for the limited production Lucid Air Dream Edition cars, which will enter the market in two versions (Range and Performance).

To celebrate the recent record-breaking, EPA official 520-mile range achievement, the company will produce a total of 520 Dream Edition cars (20 more than initially planned).

The Dream Edition reservation holders across North America can now configure their cars and place orders.

"To celebrate our record-breaking, EPA official 520-mile range achievement — we’re increasing total production of the fully-reserved Dream Edition to 520 vehicles. This means we’ll be able to custom build and deliver the world’s most advanced luxury EV to a limited number of customers on the Dream Edition waitlist."

One of the final changes is a new Zenith Red color (shown above), for which customers asked:

"In response to a wave of customer requests, we are excited to now offer both Dream Edition models in the stunning shade of Zenith Red. So Dream Edition customers can choose from Zenith Red, Infinite Black, Stellar White, or the Dream Edition-exclusive Eureka Gold. Regardless of exterior color, all Dream Editions come with our Santa Monica interior theme."

Next week, Lucid will be hosting a series of Production Preview events for a select group of customers, media, and other guests, at its facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Test drives of Lucid Air are included, which means that we will get important first impressions about the Lucid Air.

For Lucid, this is the final straight of a long journey, which just like Rivian is entering the EV market with a really interesting product.

Gallery: Lucid Air Dream Edition

56 Photos

Lucid Air Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000

Lucid Air Specs