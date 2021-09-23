Lucid has announced final details for the limited production Lucid Air Dream Edition cars, which will enter the market in two versions (Range and Performance).

To celebrate the recent record-breaking, EPA official 520-mile range achievement, the company will produce a total of 520 Dream Edition cars (20 more than initially planned).

The Dream Edition reservation holders across North America can now configure their cars and place orders.

"To celebrate our record-breaking, EPA official 520-mile range achievement — we’re increasing total production of the fully-reserved Dream Edition to 520 vehicles. This means we’ll be able to custom build and deliver the world’s most advanced luxury EV to a limited number of customers on the Dream Edition waitlist."

One of the final changes is a new Zenith Red color (shown above), for which customers asked:

"In response to a wave of customer requests, we are excited to now offer both Dream Edition models in the stunning shade of Zenith Red. So Dream Edition customers can choose from Zenith Red, Infinite Black, Stellar White, or the Dream Edition-exclusive Eureka Gold. Regardless of exterior color, all Dream Editions come with our Santa Monica interior theme."

external_image

Next week, Lucid will be hosting a series of Production Preview events for a select group of customers, media, and other guests, at its facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Test drives of Lucid Air are included, which means that we will get important first impressions about the Lucid Air.

For Lucid, this is the final straight of a long journey, which just like Rivian is entering the EV market with a really interesting product.

Gallery: Lucid Air Dream Edition

Lucid Air Dream Edition front 3/4 view
56 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VkzlB/s6/lucid-air-dream-edition-front-3-4-view.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/pEbmW/s6/lucid-air-dream-edition-side-view.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Y0ARW/s6/lucid-air-dream-edition.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/6mZbZ/s6/lucid-air-dream-edition.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/zPxn4/s6/lucid-air-dream-edition-rear.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/9ombX/s6/lucid-air-dream-edition-side-view.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ZXnRy/s6/lucid-air-dream-edition-front.jpg

Lucid Air Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000

Lucid Air Specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 113 471 mi
(758 km)		 2.5 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 113 451 mi
(726 km)		 2.5 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 113 520 mi
(837 km)		 2.7 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 113 481 mi
(774 km)		 2.7 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 113* 516 mi
(830 km)		 3.0 168 mph
(270 km/h)
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 113* 469 mi
(755 km)		 3.0 168 mph
(270 km/h)

See also

bev epa range comparison september2021 All-Electric Cars Listed By EPA Range From Lowest To Highest
lucid air epa range efficiency Lucid Air EPA Range And Efficiency Results Compared
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Lucid Air at InsideEVs Forum!

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com