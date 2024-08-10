As we’ve discussed recently, some automakers are having a difficult time producing entry-level electric vehicles that are both affordable and profitable. But that’s an issue for automakers, not consumers. While lease terms and pricing might be a bit higher than what we saw in Q2, there are still some fantastic deals out there right now like this offer on the Volkswagen ID.4.

After VW recently dropped lease prices by $30, you can now pick up a 2024 ID.4 for $3,499 down and $219 a month for 36 months and 10,000 miles a year. With the money down, this equates to an effective lease of $316 a month. As is always the case, this price does not include taxes or registration, so keep those additional costs in mind.

According to CarsDirect, VW had been steadily lowering prices for most of the year. This latest drop means that leasing an ID.4 is currently $100 more affordable than it was this time last year.

Not only does this undercut many competitors like the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 deals, the ID.4 matches the Volkswagen Jetta as the cheapest vehicle to lease from the automaker. It is also cheaper to lease than a Toyota Corolla SE which has an effective lease rate of $372 per month.

However, don’t run down to your VW dealer quite yet if your primary concern is range. This offer is for the Standard model rather than the Pro. While the ID.4 Pro has a very competitive 291 miles of estimated EPA range for the 2WD model and 263 miles for the AWD model, the ID.4 Standard has a smaller battery pack and 206 miles of range.

This means you would have less range than a Nissan Leaf Plus (215 miles) or Ioniq 5 Standard Range (220 miles). But considering the low entry price, this could be a great option as a second vehicle or for someone who primarily drives locally.

With that consideration in mind, would you be interested in the ID.4 Standard or would you step up to an ID.4 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.

