Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH has officially announced that the third ID. model, the ID.5, has entered pilot production in Zwickau, Germany.

The not-yet-revealed coupé SUV (a coupé version of the ID.4 we guess) will join the ID.3 and ID.4 on the market in the second half of 2021.

Unfortunately, we heard that the ID.5 is not envisioned for the U.S. - only Europe.

At this point, the specs and pricing of the ID.5 remain unknown. We can only assume that the price will be slightly higher than in the case of ID.4 for the similar battery capacity/drive unit setups.

VW ID.5 first spy photo (on Nurburgring) VW ID.5 first spy photo (on Nurburgring)

In total, six MEB-based models will be produced in Zwickau and, as we can see, three slots are already occupied. The ID.4 entered series production on August 20, 2020 (see images here), while the ID.3 has entered production on November 4, 2019.

The ID.3 model is additionally produced also at the Gläserne Manufaktur (or Transparent Factory) in Dresden, from January 29, 2021, replacing the Volkswagen e-Golf production.