Volkswagen recently announced the 2022 model year version of the ID.4 model in the U.S., which just like the 2021 model year, will be imported from Germany.

The MSRP price of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 is slightly higher - by $765 (or 1.5-1.9%, depending on the version), while the specs are mostly carried over from 2021.

Customers can place reservations for the ID.4, but the supply is constrained (first, the company has to deliver cars to the reservation holders from the previous year).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $40,760 +$1,195 $7,500 $34,455 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" $45,260 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,955 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S with Gradient 20" $47,955 +$1,195 $7,500 $41,650 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" $44,440 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,135 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" $48,940 +$1,195 $7,500 $42,635 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S with Gradient 20" $51,635 +$1,195 $7,500 $45,330

According to previous reports, there will be some slight improvements too, including:

up to 135 kW DC fast charging (vs 125 kW previously)

auto-hold feature

Plug and Charge feature

a slight, but undisclosed yet, range increase

We are very curious about the range increase because the 2022 specs indicate exactly the same battery capacity of 82 kWh (77 kWh usable). If the battery (and usable capacity window) is the same, a higher range would have to come from higher efficiency.

There is also another theoretical possibility that the cars will be certified under the EPA 5-cycle test, instead of the 2-cycle, which potentially might change the result. However, that would be a paper gain.

Here are the results for the 2021 model year:

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" - 260 miles (5-cycle test)

Combined range voluntarily lowered from 263 miles

- 260 miles (5-cycle test) Combined range voluntarily lowered from 263 miles 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1ST/Pro S 19" - 250 miles (2-cycle test)

Combined range voluntarily lowered from 252 miles

- 250 miles (2-cycle test) Combined range voluntarily lowered from 252 miles 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" - 249 miles (2-cycle test)

- 249 miles (2-cycle test) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" - 240 miles (2-cycle test)

One range-related item - the heat pump - is still not available in the U.S.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" RWD 82 260 mi*

(418 km) 7.7 99 mph

(159 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" RWD 82 250 mi*

(402 km) 7.8 99 mph

(159 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S with Gradient 20" RWD 82 7.8 99 mph

(159 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" AWD 82 249 mi*

(401 km) 5.7 111 mph

(179 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" AWD 82 240 mi*

(386 km) 5.8 111 mph

(179 km/h) 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S with Gradient 20" AWD 82 5.8 111 mph

(179 km/h)

* EPA range as of 2021 model year (2022 is expected to have a slightly different/higher range).

Local production

In 2022. the company intends to start production of ID.4 at the plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

There is a less expensive, entry-level version in the pipeline. It will have a smaller battery, and battery cells supplied from the new SK Innovation's SK On plant in Georgia.