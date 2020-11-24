Volkswagen ID.4's estimated range of 250 miles (402 km) was officially confirmed by EPA for both the limited 1ST and standard Pro S versions. Let's recall that the car is equipped with a 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable).

According to the EPA, we should also expect energy consumption of 97 MPGe - 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km), which is actually quite solid, considering that it's a crossover/SUV. It seems that Volkswagen did a decent job developing the MEB platform.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S EPA rating:

range of 250 miles (402 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 97 MPGe - 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) city: 104 MPGe - 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) highway: 89 MPGe - 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)



For comparison, the Tesla Model Y in AWD version (which is not a direct competitor, but rather a state-of-the-art efficiency example) has 30% more EPA range - 326 miles (525 km) - and 22% lower combined energy consumption - 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km). It's of course also much more premium, sporty and expensive (roughly $10,000 more based on MSRP and $17,775 effectively, deducting the federal tax credit).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $39,995 +$920 $7,500 $33,415

Other than that, the Volkswagen ID.4 should be a major contender in the mainstream segment.

The Kia Niro EV (e-Niro), which is slightly less expensive, has 239 miles (385 km) of EPA range (4.4% lower) and combined energy consumption of 301 Wh/mi (187 Wh/km) - 13% better than ID.4.

