The 2022 VW ID.4 is getting more expensive in the United States, although it does gain new features and a higher EPA range estimate.

Prices are now $765 higher across the board for the 2022 ID.4, ranging from $41,955 for the base 2022 VW ID.4 Pro RWD model and $50,135 for the Pro S AWD model. The ID.4 Pro AWD starts at $45,635, while the ID.4 Pro S RWD can be yours for $46,455. Note that all prices include a $1,195 destination fee but are before state and federal incentives.

With the ID.4 still in high demand, you should know that some dealers are adding market adjustments up to $10,000, so you’ll probably need to shop around to get the above prices.

As expected, the 1st Edition trim available for the 2021 model year is gone. Nothing changes in terms of powertrains, though, with the RWD model featuring the same 201-hp electric motor while AWD variants get 295 hp courtesy of dual motors.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD: First Drive

49 Photos

When it comes to driving range, VW hasn’t said exactly how much more range the update brings. Still, it claims the EPA figures will be higher than the current estimates of 240–260 miles (386–418 km), depending on the trim level.

In addition to the extended range, 2022 VW ID.4 models also receive a more powerful onboard charger able to charge at 135 kW—up from 125 kW—at DC fast charging stations. Furthermore, VW will push an over-the-air update later this year that will introduce an auto-hold feature and a Plug & Charge system. The latter will make it easier to charge at VW's Electrify America fast-charging stations.

Some of these upgrades have already been implemented in Europe via several December 2021 over-the-air updates.

Along with pricing information for the 2022 ID.4, Volkswagen has also confirmed that US production of the electric crossover will start later this year. Chattanooga-made vehicles will arrive for the 2023 model year with battery cells supplied by SK Innovation rather than LG, and a modified, “American-style” center console, according to VW of America CEO Scott Keogh.

The executive also confirmed that a cheaper ID.4 is in the works. Priced at around $35,000, it will offer a smaller battery pack and therefore a lower range when it’s expected to go on sale sometime in 2023.