Volkswagen launched its ID.4 electric SUV in the U.S. not long ago. The 1st edition model sold out in just 8 hours. Now, the brand has announced that it has already built more for the U.S. market. In fact, VW is already contacting U.S. reservation holders that have reserved upcoming ID.4 models to let them know the 1st Edition is once again an option.

It's becoming increasingly common for automakers to produce and sell out First Edition models of their latest vehicles. This is especially true when it comes to EVs. However, oftentimes, we have no idea how many vehicles the company produced, though we do know they're sold out. In an email obtained by Electrek, Volkswagen wrote:

“When we launched the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV, the 1st Edition model sold-out in a staggering 8 hours. That enthusiasm excited us, so we created a few more ID.4 1st edition models available to reserve. And we wanted to tell you first, before we told anyone else. On January 7th, you can change your reservation to a 1st Edition ID.4 electric SUV while reservations last. Your $100 initial reservation fee will be automatically transferred-simple as that.”

Volkswagen has already started delivering the ID.4 1st Edition in the States. It starts at $43,995. The ID.4 Pro is next to come to market, and it will carry a starting price of $39,995. VW says the ID.4 Pro is coming to the U.S. soon, though now reservation holders may not have to wait since they can switch to an "already produced" 1st Edition version. However, the company didn't provide any details about timelines.

We have no way of knowing how many initial ID.4 1st Edition SUVs VW produced for the U.S., but Electrek says it was told VW only planned to make “a few thousands” for our shores.