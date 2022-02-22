Volkswagen has announced EPA-estimated range figures for the 2022 ID.4 electric SUV, and all trims offer more miles per charge than before.

Leading the pack is the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro, which has an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles, an increase of 20 miles from the corresponding 2021 model. The 2022 VW ID.4 Pro S rear-wheel-drive model's EPA-estimated range is 268 miles, up 18 miles over the 2021 ID.4 Pro S.

All-wheel-drive VW ID.4 models also see range improvements for the 2022 model year, with the AWD Pro now rated at an EPA-estimated 251 miles of range—an improvement of 2 miles over 2021MY—and the AWD Pro S at 245 miles (+5 miles).

Looking at the efficiency figures, it's pretty clear that's where the range increases come from, as all 2021 ID.4 trims are more efficient than before.

For the ID.4 Pro RWD, the EPA-estimated fuel economy is now 121 MPGe city, 102 MPGe highway, and 112 MPGe combined; the 2021 model was rated at 107/91/99 MPGe (city/highway/combined). The ID.4 Pro S RWD is now rated at 115 MPGe city, 97 MPGe highway, and 106 MPGe combined, exceeding the 2021 model's 104/89/97 MPGe (city/highway/combined) ratings.

The same goes with the AWD models, with the EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2022 ID.4 Pro AWD being 106 MPGe city, 96 MPGe highway, and 101 MPGe combined, compared to 102/90/97 MPGe (city/highway/combined) for the 2021 ID.4 Pro AWD. Finally, the 2022 ID.4 Pro S AWD is rated at 100 MPGe city, 90 MPGe highway, and 95 MPGe combined, while the 2021 model returns 98/88/93 MPGe (city/highway/combined).

We've asked VW of America whether increased efficiency is the cause for the range increases or a switch to the EPA 5-cycle test (or both). We'll update this story when we get a reply.

Another improvement for 2022 regards the DC fast-charging speed, which increases from 125 kW to 135 kW. This will shorten charging times accordingly, although VW did not provide numbers. The automaker also mentions the addition of the Plug and Charge feature (later availability) to help simplify the charging experience at Electrify America.

Speaking of Electrify America, the 2022 ID.4 comes with three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at the network's DC fast chargers at no additional cost. VW customers will be able to manage their charging plan through the Electrify America app.

As before, all VW ID.4 models come with a 82 kWh (gross) battery along with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the rear, offering 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. The ID.4 AWD adds an asynchronous electric motor on the front axle rated at 107 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque. The combined maximum output is 295 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque.