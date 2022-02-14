InsideEVs is proud to present this bonus mid-week episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the Podcast regularly covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

This edition is hosted by InsideEVs editor and InsideEVs Forum moderator, Domenick Yoney. He is joined by Senior InsideEVs editor Tom Moloughney, host of the YouTube channel State Of Charge and Martyn Lee of the EV News Daily podcast.

Together, the panel talks with Senior Director at Electrify America Robert Barrosa and asks about all the various aspects involved in creating a robust and comprehensive DC fast-charging network.

This is the first in a series of bonus podcast episodes that looks at the challenges of creating a charging infrastructure that will make the transition to electric vehicles a cleaner, more affordable, and easier experience.

This is the first in a series of bonus podcast episodes that looks at the challenges of creating a charging infrastructure that will make the transition to electric vehicles a cleaner, more affordable, and easier experience.