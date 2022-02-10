InsideEVs is proud to present this bonus mid-week episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the Podcast regularly covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

This edition is hosted by InsideEVs editor and InsideEVs Forum moderator, Domenick Yoney. He is joined by Senior InsideEVs editor Tom Moloughney, host of the YouTube channel State Of Charge.

Together, we talk with Ryan O'Gorman, Energy Services Business Manager and Lead Strategist, at the Ford.

After recently publishing How To Charge The Ford F-150 Lightning: Everything You Need To Know and Ford Intelligent Backup Power: 15 Questions Answered By Ford, we realized people still had lots of questions about this new system that allows you to power your house with your Ford electric pickup truck. So, the automaker graciously agreed to let us talk with a representative on the Podcast with all the answers.

