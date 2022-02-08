InsideEVs is proud to present this bonus mid-week episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the Podcast regularly covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

This edition is hosted by InsideEVs editor and InsideEVs Forum moderator, Domenick Yoney. He is joined by Kyle Conner from the Out Of Spec Motoring family of YouTube channels, as well as long-time electric vehicle advocate and expert, InsideEVs editor Tom Moloughney, host of the YouTube channel State Of Charge.

Together, they talk with the President and Vice Chairman of Xpeng, Brian Gu. The company is one of China's fastest growing automakers and has begun its international expansion with sales in Norway. It now has four vehicles in its lineup and recently revealed an 800-volt vehicle platform along with a 480-kW charging system.

We truly hope you enjoy this bonus chapter in our podcast series as much as we enjoyed making it. To keep up with fresh episodes, subscribe to the InsideEVs YouTube or Twitch channel and tap the bell icon to receive notifications about new videos and podcasts. Enjoy!