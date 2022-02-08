 

This edition is hosted by InsideEVs editor and InsideEVs Forum moderator, Domenick Yoney. He is joined by Kyle Conner from the Out Of Spec Motoring family of YouTube channels, as well as long-time electric vehicle advocate and expert, InsideEVs editor Tom Moloughney, host of the YouTube channel State Of Charge.

Together, they talk with the President and Vice Chairman of Xpeng, Brian Gu. The company is one of China's fastest growing automakers and has begun its international expansion with sales in Norway. It now has four vehicles in its lineup and recently revealed an 800-volt vehicle platform along with a 480-kW charging system.

