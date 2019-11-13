Volkswagen today officially marked the start of construction for its electric vehicle production facility at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee, which will become VW's North American assembly base for BEVs based on the MEB platform.

The investment of $800 million will create some 1,000 new jobs and will allow expanding the body shop by 564,000 square feet. Additionally, the company will build a new 198,000–square-foot battery pack assembly facility.

The German manufacturer currently produces three conventional models in Chattanooga (the midsize Atlas SUV, the Passat sedan and a five-seat version of the Atlas, the Atlas Cross Sport), which in 2022 will be joined by a production version of the Volkswagen ID. CROZZ concept (probably Volkswagen ID.4).

Both, ICE and BEVs will be built on the same assembly line.

As it's quite some time to 2022, the first ID. models for the North American markets are expected to be imported from Zwickau Germany.

"The production version of the ID. CROZZ will initially be assembled in Zwickau. Production of that vehicle is set to begin in Chattanooga in 2022."

Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America said: