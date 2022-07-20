Volkswagen announced this week details about its upcoming 2023 model year lineup in the US, which for the very first time will include a locally produced all-electric car.

So far, the Volkswagen ID.4 was imported from Germany, but this year, the company will introduce a version produced in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to the brief info, the US-made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will be equipped with a 62 kWh battery (as expected), which potentially could start at around $35,000 (according to a hint from January 2022).

"For 2023, Volkswagen is localizing production of the ID.4 EV with all models to be assembled in our state-of-the-art plant in Chattanooga, TN. A new 62 kWh entry version will be introduced, lowering the price of entry to the ID.4 model line."

The final details will be announced "soon," but it's very positive news that the company is progressing with the launch of ID.4, which will enable it to increase the volume (after a challenging H1 2022) as well as expand the offer.

As we understand, the ID.4 imported from Europe (with 82 kWh and RWD/AWD version) might still be available for quite some time.

Ultimately, Volkswagen will probably produce all versions of the car locally (as well as new MEB-based models). The battery cells for the Volkswagen MEB-based EVs are already produced by SK Innovation (SK On) in the brand new facility in Georgia.

Considering that the entry-level 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD with 82 kWh) starts at $40,760 (+$1,195) and $34,455 (total after deducting $7,500 federal tax credit), there is a potential for a lower price for the 62 kWh version.

The EPA range of the 82 kWh version was up to 280 miles (451 km). We guess, that a 62-kWh battery should still allow for more than 200 miles (320 km) of range.

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $40,760 +$1,195 $7,500 $34,455 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" $45,260 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,955 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" $44,440 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,135 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" $48,940 +$1,195 $7,500 $42,635

Basic specs