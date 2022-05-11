Volkswagen Group announced today the decision to launch an all-electric pickup and rugged EV SUV (R-SUV) in the US under the iconic Scout brand.

The possibility of reviving and electrification of the Scout brand was hinted at recently and is not a surprise, as it fits in the general trend to electrify icons (like Mustang, Hummer and DeLorean).

The company released today concept images of both vehicles in three colors:

An interesting thing is that Volkswagen will not introduce the Scout EVs directly, like in the case of other models, but rather a new, independent company will be founded to design, engineer, and manufacture pickup and rugged SUV for the US market.

A separate business unit for the Scout EVs does not mean that everything will be designed from scratch, as the company will have access to the Volkswagen Group "tech platforms" to leverage synergies.

Nonetheless, the new pickup and rugged SUV will be built upon a new technical platform concept.

The first prototypes are to be unveiled in 2023, while production is scheduled to start in 2026. Quite interesting timing, as at this point we will most likely see the next-generation/2nd wave of electric pickups and SUVs on the market.

Volkswagen Group says that the success in the R-SUV and pickup segments is crucial to improving profitability in the US and increasing market share to 10%.

It's definitely a bold move from Volkswagen, especially considering that according to the previous report, the Scout EVs are expected to have a starting price close to $40,000.

Herbert Diess, CEO Volkswagen AG said:

“After Volkswagen’s successful turnaround in the U.S., we are now taking the opportunity to further strengthen our position in one of the most significant growth markets for EVs. Electrification provides a historic opportunity to enter the highly attractive pick-up and R-SUV segment as a Group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the U.S. market.”

Arno Antlitz, CFO Volkswagen AG: