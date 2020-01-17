Audi just announced that through an investment of €100 million ($111 million) will install more than 4,500 charging points at its German plants by mid-2022.

It basically means one in ten parking spaces on average, and most of them will be available to the public as well.

"This independent concept is the largest charging infrastructure project carried out by a German employer. The investment provides Audi with a head start in terms of setup and operation expertise for the hardware and software of such charging concepts while also allowing the company to pilot a new business area of mobility." "A charging concept on this scale is unique in Germany so far – and requires meticulous preparation and largely independent energy management. A separate project team has therefore been preparing and structuring the concept for the implementation since the middle of 2017. The fundamental decision to electrify ten percent of all parking spaces was already made a year earlier."

That's a pretty big work charging project, which will surely support Audi's electrification plan.

Some 3,500 charging points will be installed at the main plant in Ingolstadt, another 1,000 in Neckarsulm and under 100 in Brussels (Belgium) and Győr (Hungary). Charging points are coming also to San José Chiapa in Mexico.

Most of the charging points (4,500) will be up to 22 kW (three-phase), while 110 will be DC chargers (50-350 kW). Already 600 AC and 60 DC points are online.

"At the sites in Brussels, Ingolstadt, and Neckarsulm, charging infrastructure with a total power input of 21 megawatts is already available. This corresponds to the power consumption of a small town with 14,000 inhabitants. This includes 600 charging points with an output of up to 22 kilowatts (kW) and 60 direct current charging points with an output between 50 and 350 kW. By the middle of 2022, there will be 4,500 charging points, each with an output of up to 22 kW, and approx. 50 more with an output of up to 350 kW each at the plant sites alone. A dynamic and intelligent load-management system will be controlling all power input across sites this year already, so the power connection does not need be expanded." The average cost (including 110 DC fast chargers) will be below €22,000 per charging point.

Gallery: Audi charging infrastructure