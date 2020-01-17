Starting from January 31st, charging will cost €0.79 per kWh.
IONITY, the pan-European ultra-fast charging network, has announced that from January 31, 2020, it will change its pricing structure from "per session" to "per kWh."
The new price will be €0.79 ($0.88) per kWh for "customers without contracts."
|Initial Pricing
|From January 31, 2020
|"Whether it's in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK."
|- €0.79 per kWh (customers without contracts)
While the new pricing scheme seems to be more intuitive and fairer, the price for DC fast charging at IONITY seems to be one of the highest out there.
The offer is expected to be more attractive in the case of Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP):
IONITY fast-charging network - January 17, 2020
- 203 stations installed with more than 860 DC chargers
- 52 stations under construction
- 400 stations (2,400 DC fast chargers, on average six per station) planned in 24 countries, by the end of 2020
- up to 350 kW at up to around 800 V
- CCS Combo 2 connector only
- New pricing (from January 31, 2020): €0.79 per kWh (Customers without contracts)
- Initial Pricing: "Whether it's in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK."
Munich, 16th January 2020: IONITY – the joint venture between the BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, the Ford Motor Company, and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche – today announces a new pricing scheme across its network.
IONITY announced a kilowatt hour based pricing structure with effect from January 31st. Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP) such as Audi e-tron Charging Service, Mercedes.Me.Charge, BMW ChargeNow, Porsche Charging Service and Volkswagen WeCharge offer attractive and bespoke packages for the use of IONITY’s European High Power Charging network. IONITY is also open to other MSP’s wishing to offer this network to their clients.
Customers who do not have a contract with an MSP will be able to charge their electric vehicles at all sites in IONITY’s network using a price-per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) format, at €0.79ct—per kWh (gross price in country-specific currency).
Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY, commented: “Significant investment has helped establish and grow IONITY’s network to make seamless, high-speed, long-distance electric mobility across Europe a reality. Providing customers with unparalleled levels of service has been key to our business from day one.”
“Looking at the accelerating run-up in electromobility, our new pricing scheme offers an economically viable and transparent pricing structure across Europe. Depending on their individual requirements our customers can use attractive charging offers from one of our cooperating Mobility Service Providers or choose to charge their vehicle directly with IONITY,” added Hajesch.
Only a few months ago IONITY unveiled a new generation of their High-Power Charger (HPC). The award-winning design incorporates a stunning multi-functional LED-light-ring (HALO), which acts as a reassuring beacon on the highways at night and makes it easier for drivers to find charging stations on forecourts. In addition, it’s new advanced HMI screen flow (Human Machine Interface) with optimised menu navigation provides customers with an intuitive service, providing stress-free methods of payment. Apart from innovative design, the charger offers a standardised HMI in several European languages as well as a 24/7 hotline, assisting customers on-site in seven languages.
Currently, more than 200 charging stations with more than 860 charging points are active in 20 countries. IONITY offers their customers significant advantages by supplying them with charging stations along European motorways equipped with several user units at each location, capable of delivering up to 350kW.
Once the planned network has been fully developed, IONITY’s chargers will cover 24 European countries by the end of 2020, with 100% renewable energy. The joint venture consistently follows the sustainable approach by significantly reducing the environmental impact of each journey and giving peace of mind for environmentally conscious drivers.