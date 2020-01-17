IONITY, the pan-European ultra-fast charging network, has announced that from January 31, 2020, it will change its pricing structure from "per session" to "per kWh."

The new price will be €0.79 ($0.88) per kWh for "customers without contracts."

Initial Pricing From January 31, 2020 "Whether it's in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK." - €0.79 per kWh (customers without contracts)

- Connected Mobility Service Providers with attractive offers

While the new pricing scheme seems to be more intuitive and fairer, the price for DC fast charging at IONITY seems to be one of the highest out there.

The offer is expected to be more attractive in the case of Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP):

"IONITY announced a kilowatt hour based pricing structure with effect from January 31st. Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP) such as Audi e-tron Charging Service, Mercedes.Me.Charge, BMW ChargeNow, Porsche Charging Service and Volkswagen WeCharge offer attractive and bespoke packages for the use of IONITY’s European High Power Charging network. IONITY is also open to other MSP’s wishing to offer this network to their clients. Customers who do not have a contract with an MSP will be able to charge their electric vehicles at all sites in IONITY’s network using a price-per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) format, at €0.79ct—per kWh (gross price in country-specific currency)."

Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY, commented:

“Significant investment has helped establish and grow IONITY’s network to make seamless, high-speed, long-distance electric mobility across Europe a reality. Providing customers with unparalleled levels of service has been key to our business from day one.” “Looking at the accelerating run-up in electromobility, our new pricing scheme offers an economically viable and transparent pricing structure across Europe. Depending on their individual requirements our customers can use attractive charging offers from one of our cooperating Mobility Service Providers or choose to charge their vehicle directly with IONITY,”

IONITY fast-charging network - January 17, 2020