With more than 200 fast charging stations installed in 18 countries, the IONITY fast-charging network is entering the second phase of the rollout, which will include customized chargers.

We already saw those new slim and fancy units at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, supplied by Tritium. Now also ABB, as the second preferred technology partner, was contracted to supply those types of chargers with a power output of up to 350 kW.

In the case of ABB, 324 ultra-fast, customized chargers were ordered. Assuming six per site, on average, it would be equivalent to 54 stations. IONITY plans to install a total of 400 in 24 countries by the end of 2020.

"ABB has received an order for a further 324, 350 kW high-power electric vehicle (EV) chargers from IONITY." "ABB was already commissioned in 2018 as technology partner to deliver 340 high-power chargers to IONITY and was the first to market in Europe with 350 kW chargers featuring liquid cooled cables. Such a high-power level can enable a charging speed of 200 kilometers in as little as 8 minutes."

The customized chargers are characterized by:

a unique design with a multi-functional LED light ring called The Halo for easier finding of the station at night, as well as information about the state of availability

are one of the slimmest are quietest

are equipped with a bespoke display with advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI)

and longer cables with integrated cable management retraction

ABB’s high-power chargers at IONITY fast charging station

Michael Hajesch, Managing Director at IONITY said:

“ABB is one of our preferred technology partners for high-power chargers all over Europe. With their new customized design launched with IONITY, they are continuing to expand the market. They have developed a very small footprint for the dispenser unit in our new IONITY design”

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions said:

“Our collaboration with IONITY represents the coming together of two like-minded organizations, committed to driving a greener and more sustainable future for all. IONITY is a great partner because dedicated solutions can jointly be developed due to the magnitude of the rollout.” “We have been proud to support IONITY in the initial phase of its EV charging network roll-out and are very much looking forward to our ongoing work with them to build a comprehensive, pan European, high-power charging network. IONITY’s aim is to make long distance European travel as feasible for electric vehicles as for fossil-fueled vehicles and with this latest extension to our supply agreement, we are another step closer to achieving that mission,”.

