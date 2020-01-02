200 more stations coming this year and then... most likely thousands from 2020-2030.

The IONITY ultra-fast charging network in Europe, recently reached an important milestone of opening its 200th location (out of 400 planned).

The online map shows currently 202 sites and 52 more under construction, which means that there should not be any trouble to reach the target by the end of 2020.

IONITY fast-charging network - December 27, 2019

  • 202 stations installed
  • 52 stations under construction
  • 400 stations (2,400 DC fast chargers, on average six per station) planned by the end of 2020
  • up to 350 kW at up to around 800 V
  • CCS Combo 2 connector only
  • Pricing: "Whether it's in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK."
external_image

The next big question is what will be the next target for IONITY, a joint venture founded for the European market in 2017 by BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG. Earlier this year the endeavour was joined by the Hyundai Motor Group.

It's expected that IONITY will not only continue expansion but accelerate to support the massive rollout of all-electric cars in Europe.

 