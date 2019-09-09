Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai and Kia) has announced an investment in the IONITY fast-charging network, a joint venture founded for the European market in 2017 by BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Hyundai Motor Group will obtain equal shares in IONITY as those of the founding partners.

The first stage goal for IONITY is to launch 400 stations by the end of 2020 with multiple DC fast chargers, rated at up to 350 kW and 800 V.

Currently, there are more than 140 installed in 14 countries and over 50 under construction.

IONITY fast charging network - September 9, 2019

Hyundai and Kia say that starting in 2021, both will offer the first all-electric models equipped with 800-volt charging system to charge at up to 350 kW.

"The decision to join this network will provide enhanced benefits for Hyundai and Kia’s European customers. Starting in 2021, Hyundai and Kia EVs will be equipped with 800 volt charging systems to accommodate IONITY’s maximum charging power of 350 kilowatts. Customers will be able to use IONITY’s HPC facilities, which are equipped with digital payment options, to significantly reduce charging times and better facilitate long-distance travel."

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group said:

“Our participation in this joint venture reaffirms the Group’s commitment to future electromobility. I am confident that our work with IONITY will open a new era of high-power charging experiences, where charging will be seamless and easier than refueling for our customers.”

IONITY CEO Michael Hajesch said that IONITY is glad to welcome the new shareholder on board: