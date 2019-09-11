IONITY introduced at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show new High Power Chargers, which are utilizing the Designworks charger concept from 2018.

Initially, IONITY was using standard chargers supplied by ABB and Tritium, as well as a small number from Porsche Engineering. The ultimate way is, however, to use a special design and change only the guts, depending on the supplier of the charger.

The first industrialization partner is Tritium, which so far secured also the highest number of orders for 350 kW chargers. ABB is expected to follow.

"IONITY’s technology partner TRITIUM is the first manufacturer to industrialize the new IONITY High-Power charger on a large scale with its market leading 350kW capacity. The charger incorporates a fully flush compartment with no bumps, no exposed screws or pop rivets - the charging point is entirely smooth which further demonstrates the high standard achieved in the design and engineering."

As we can see in the image, the new HPC is equipped with:

a multi-functional LED light ring called The Halo for easier finding of the station at night, as well as information about the state of availability

advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) screens

cable management system

Here is how IONITY describes the final design:

"IONITY’s new, award-winning High-Power chargers are instantly recognisable thanks to their lighting concept and deliver a significantly improved user experience compared to what is currently available in Europe. The innovative styling is the result of intensive user research carried out by Designworks and is intended to make the charging experience more comfortable, more secure and less hassle. The IONITY High-Power charger with its iconic looks and improved easy-to-use functionality – supports its vision to accelerate e-mobility by leading High Power Charging. At 2.6 metres in height, the all-new IONITY High-Power charger features a unique multi-functional LED light ring – The Halo – acting as a beacon on the highways at night and making it easier for drivers to find stations on forecourts. The light ring communicates the chargers availability depending on the colour as well as providing a well-lit area helpful for drivers charging their cars during the hours of darkness. It communicates the state of charge by changing colour. As well as its distinct LED beacon, the new IONITY High-Power charger features advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) screens, making the process of charging a vehicle as simple and stress-free as possible. Information is presented to the customer in a structured menu, which is easy to understand with commonality across all European markets. The IONITY HPC chargers which have already been installed across Europe will be updated accordingly in order to be able to incorporate the same menu. Customers can select from up to ten languages across Europe . This is supported by a 24/7 hotline which from October will be able to respond in the seven most-frequently used European languages. The charging cable management system is now far more user friendly thanks to the helpful repositioning of the cable so that it feeds from above. In addition, this makes the cable more flexible when approaching your vehicle and plugging in. The new chargers won the gold award at the 2019 iF Design Awards where 67 experts from more than 50 countries honoured the IONITY product design and said that, ‘ the IONITY electric charger is a highly aesthetic answer to one of the key issues of e-mobility: long distance travel.’"

IONITY plans to launch the first new HPC station in Autumn in Denmark. More of those will be installed gradually, although the standard chargers already installed are here to stay.

With around 140 stations already installed and over 50 under construction, IONITY is on track to install 400 stations by the end of 2020 in 24 countries in Europe. All of the stations will be equipped with multiple 350 kW DC fast chargers (CCS Combo 2), running at up to 800 V.

Michael Hajesch, IONITY CEO, said:

“We are confident our new IONITY High-Power chargers will make a significant contribution to e-mobility in general and to the European IONITY HPC network in particular. Forward-looking product design with innovative lighting solutions, user-friendly cable management, advanced digital user interface and class-leading architecture will make EV charging more convenient and safer for customers.”

Tritium CEO and co-founder, David Finn, said:

“These are true state-of-the-art chargers, which will change the very look and feel of highways across the continent. When people see these bright beacons shining in the distance, they’ll know that they get served in a most convenient, safe and fastest rate possible.”

Here is how the concept charger was presented in 2018:

'