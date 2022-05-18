Volkswagen has announced pricing for the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo in Germany and it turns out the people-carrier version is the most expensive member of the ID. family so far.

Prices start from €64,581 (approximately $67,910) for the standard-wheelbase, five-seater ID. Buzz Pro, although the environmental rebate in Germany of up to €7,500 lowers that to €56,606 ($59,520). The standard-wheelbase ID. Buzz Cargo, which the US market won't get, starts at €54,430 ($57,250), or €46,455 ($48,860) after Germany's environmental rebate.

Keep in mind that these prices also include 19% VAT, which doesn't exist in the United States, so the pricing should look slightly better stateside, especially with the full federal tax credit applied. Mind you, the US market will only get the long-wheelbase variant of the ID. Buzz, which will obviously be more expensive than the short-wheelbase model.

Back to Europe, the configurator for the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will go online on May 20 when pre-sales will begin in Germany and most markets of Europe. The first vehicles will be delivered to customers this autumn.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

37 Photos

Speaking of markets, Volkswagen says the most important countries for ID. Buzz sales will be Germany, Great Britain, Norway, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Belgium and Spain. According to VW's sales forecasts, around 90% of ID. Buzz registrations in Europe will be spread between these countries.

Volkswagen notes the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are well equipped as standard, featuring the 77 kWh (82 kWh gross) lithium-ion battery pack—the biggest one available on any ID. model so far—and a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 150 kW (201 horsepower) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque.

The WLTP combined range is up to 423 kilometers (263 miles) for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro and 425 kilometers (264 miles) for the ID. Buzz Cargo, with a WLTP fuel consumption of 20.6 kWh/100 km and 20.4 kWh/100 km, respectively. The battery can be recharged from 5 to 80% of its capacity in around 30 minutes using a DC quick-charging station at the maximum charging power of up to 170 kW.

Both models also come with a 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, 10-inch Ready 2 Discover connected infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, LED headlights, automatic air conditioning, keyless start, cruise control and driver assist/warning systems. Among those are Car2X, Park Distance Control and the emergency braking system Front Assist—plus Lane Assist on ID. Buzz Pro.

Pricing for the United States won't be announced until the unveiling of the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz in US specification in early 2023. Specs and equipment levels will be different for the United States.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo