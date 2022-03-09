Volkswagen has been teasing the ID. Buzz for months now and it recently even showed off the vehicle’s exterior hidden only by symbolic camouflage that left nothing to the imagination. Today the automaker finally revealed the Buzz, which will eventually go on sale in the United States, although not in either of the two configurations that were just revealed.

The first is the short-wheelbase passenger version of the ID. Buzz, which will come with an 82 kWh battery pack (77 kWh usable capacity) and only one rear-wheel drive configuration motivated by the 201 horsepower (150 kW) / 229 pound-foot (310 Nm) motor used in other ID products. The sprint time to 100 km/h (62 mph) is not mentioned (probably around 9 seconds) but top speed is limited to 90 mph (145 km/h).

Peak charging speed is 170 kW (an increase over the maximum 135 kW you get in an ID.4), according to VW, and this will bring the battery from 5 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The 11 kW on-board charger, available on the ID.3 and ID.4 too, needs just over 8 hours to fully charge the battery.

One important piece of information left out of the official press release was the claimed range. Volkswagen says this will be announced at a later date, closer to the vehicle’s market debut, but it will be under 310 miles (500 km) WLTP, probably closer to 250 miles (400 km) and even lower on the EPA test cycle.

Volkswagen makes it pretty clear that it will not sell either this short-wheelbase five- or six-seater ID. Buzz or the ID. Cargo in the United States. The manufacturer will offer a long-wheelbase Buzz that will have either seven- or eight-seater configurations (2/3/2 or 2/3/3 layouts) and it’s not yet clear if it will be exclusive to the US or if Europe will get both lengths.

The two versions of the Buzz destined for Europe will enter production in the first half of this year and go on sale in Q3 2022, but US buyers will have to wait considerably longer. The long wheelbase Buzz is only expected to be shown sometime in 2023, but it will only go on sale in 2024, two years after the Euro version.

The short wheelbase ID. Buzz measures 185.5 inches (4,712 mm) in length, is is 78.1 (1,985 mm) wide without mirrors, it is 76.3 inches (1,937 mm) tall and it sits on a 117.6 inch (2,988 mm) wheelbase. Its turning circle radius is 36.4 feet (11 meters).

Exterior design is definitely an area where the ID. Buzz does stand out, blending modern VW ID cues with iconic details reinterpreted from the original T1 of the 1950s. Volkswagen has really done a great job here - everyone seems to love the exterior - and the interior is more functional than flamboyant, but with the bright colors that it’s available in, the overall impression is of a youthful, fun-loving vehicle that is not devoid of emotion.

The manufacturer is also trying to clean up its act, so it is ditching natural leather for synthetic replacements and it is also using recycled plastic material in the seat covers, mats and carpeting, as well as the roof lining. Volkswagen says the color finishes, many of which are two-tone, really make the ID. Buzz look fresh and they help tie everything together while not being at odds with the retro design.