Volkswagen is finally fully revealing the long awaited ID. Buzz today, after months of teasing, spy photos and glimpses at its features. The German giant is expected to show the Buzz today during livestream set to start at 1:00 PM Eastern Time or if you’ll be watching from Europe, that’s 7:00 PM.

In the livestream’s description, Volkswagen makes it clear that the vehicle it will show is still not the complete, finished production version, but a near production concept, although we don’t know exactly which parts of the vehicle shown are not final. It’s not like the way it looks, both inside and out, is any secret to us after such a long wait, but VW seems keen to stress that it still has some changes left to make; showing the Buzz off with no parts covered is just a formality at this point.

The best way to describe the exterior of the Buzz is that it is a modern take on the classic VW T1 and T2 models, with a strong influence of ID-specific styling elements. On the outside, this may not be as evident, but inside, the retro influence is minimal, and it just looks like any VW ID interior, albeit taller. There are some unique touches, like an image of the Buzz in several places, but no especially revolutionary features have been announced thus far.

At launch, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz will come in a single motor rear-wheel drive configuration with 201 horsepower (150 kW) and 229 pound-feet (310 Nm) of torque, drawing from the same battery pack with 82 kWh (77 kWh usable capacity) used in other ID models. We expect VW to add a larger battery pack (up to 110 kWh, according to some claims) at a later date and pair that with a dual-motor setup and over 300 horsepower.

Separate cargo and passenger versions will be offered, with the former set to be offered in more utilitarian configurations, since these vehicles are expected to be used as workhorses for short range delivery duties. The ID Cargo will have a three-seat arrangement up front, as well as a partition between the passenger compartment and the cargo area in the back.

Passenger versions will get funky interiors packed with color and comfort and convenience features, to try to woo fun-loving buyers looking for a practical electric people carrier with character. We will update this article once more information is revealed in the livestream.