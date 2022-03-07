Only two days before the world debut of the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen has dropped the first official photos of the electric van's interior.

Along with the images, which focus on the seats and some interesting cabin details, VW has also revealed cargo capacity specifications for both the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo.

While this is not the first time we get a peek inside the VW ID. Buzz, it's the first official look at the Microbus successor's cabin. The most revealing photo shows the two rows of seats—this particular model is a five-seat version—which have a dual-color finish with orange in the middle and white on the edges and headrests.

The seats' orange accents match the electric van’s exterior paint, as do the door trim pieces and dash panel. The ID. Buzz will be available in seven single color options and four two-tone color schemes like the one in these photos.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.Buzz official interior teasers

5 Photos

Passengers will also benefit from background lighting (optionally available with up to 30 colors) and a number of individual ID. Buzz motifs, including a bottle opener and an ice scraper.

VW says the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo don't feature any materials of animal origin, such as leather for example, instead featuring substitute materials with similar properties and feel.

Examples include the polyurethane steering wheel rim that's said to look and feel like leather, and the seat covers, floor coverings and headliner made from recycled products. The ArtVelours ECO upholstery used by the VW Group in the ID. Buzz for the first time consists of 71% recycled products.

As for interior space, the MEB platform enabled VW to build a vehicle that's compact on the outside and spacious on the inside. The five-seater ID. Buzz offers space for 1,121 liters (39.6 cu ft) of luggage with all passengers on board, while the ID. Buzz Cargo has a maximum storage volume of more than 3.9 cubic meters (137.7 cu ft).

The VW ID. Buzz will debut officially on March 9 at 7 pm CET (1 pm EST).