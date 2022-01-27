This week, Volkswagen is giving journalists a first taste of the ID. Buzz during a "covered drive" event in Barcelona, Spain.

Someone likely attending the event has posted the first photos of the electric van's interior on the VWIDTalk forum, giving us a look at the roomy and colorful cabin for the first time.

Accidentally released or not, these pics seem to show a high-end model that reminds of the ID.4 1st Edition judging by the combination of orange and white.

While the dashboard is partially covered, we see enough to realize that the interior design is very similar to the ID.3 and ID.4. The multifunction steering wheel and the digital instrument cluster behind it look identical, as does the high-set central touchscreen.

The shape of the central air vents is different, though, and there's a sizable storage space underneath them, with its lid accommodating two cupholders when open.

We can also spot storage spaces between the front seats and on the door panels, but the detail that caught forum visitors' attention the most is the lack of floor rails as showcased on the ID. Buzz Concept in 2017.

On the design study, the clever system allowed the seats and center console to be moved around into various positions, making the interior adaptable to different uses.

It would be quite a disappointment if VW does not offer the clever system, but we can only hope that the long-wheelbase variant will have it—this particular model shown in the photos appears to be a short-wheelbase model.

We do know that VW will only offer a long-wheelbase ID. Buzz in North America, while Europe will get a standard-wheelbase passenger version and an ID. Buzz Cargo commercial variant. The automaker has also confirmed an ID. California camper van and an autonomous shuttle based on the ID. Buzz.

We'll certainly learn more about the floor rails on March 9, when VW will fully showcase the ID. Buzz as part of a world premiere event.

Until then, head over to the VWIDTalk forum to see all the photos and let us know what you think of the ID. Buzz's interior; is it what you expected?