When Volkswagen first started pushing hard with its vast plans and announcements about an EV future, we were enamored with the potential for an updated, fully electric version of the brand's iconic Microbus. VW teased the ID Buzz electric van early on, and even provided several images of the concept, shown above.

When VW first revealed plans for the rebirth of the electric van, there weren't many all-electric vehicles available with loads of space. In fact, the Tesla Model X was the only three-row EV for years, and there are still only a few larger passenger EVs on sale today. However, it seems that's about to change.

Volkswagen News posted the above tweet just yesterday, January 18, 2022, and Volkswagen Group replied. Interestingly, the brand says yet again that the reworked Volkswagen classic is coming soon. As you may remember, VW recently teased the ID Buzz on December 23, 2021, stating that 2022 is the year of the Buzz, and it's coming soon.

We do know that Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess officially confirmed that the production version of the ID Buzz will be unveiled on March 9, 2022. However, the vehicle may or may not be called the ID Buzz. The electric Microbus is expected to launch in Europe in the third quarter of 2022, with US deliveries to follow in 2023.

As VW moves forward with electrification, it has also made it clear that software, technology, and e-mobility will be key focal points in order to compete with Tesla. Of course, the brand's latest tweet follows that message stating that the aerodynamic ID Buzz "hides a smart high-tech EV which will take the eMobility game to a whole new level."