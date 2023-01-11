The recently unveiled camouflaged Volkswagen ID.7 will be a global all-electric sedan, available on three continents - Europe, North America and in Asia (China), with multiple production sites around the world.

We know that the Volkswagen ID.7 will be produced in Emden, Germany (alongside ID.4), but the manufacturer also confirmed that the ID.7 will be produced by its two joint ventures in China - FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen, which are already engaged in the production of a few other MEB-based models.

Let's recall that the ID.7 is the sixth model, based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), after ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6 (China only) and ID. Buzz. As we understand, the ID.7 in China will be offered as ID.7 CROZZ and ID.7 X, depending on the partner:

FAW-Volkswagen - production plant in Foshan, up to 300,000 annually

ID.4 CROZZ

ID.6 CROZZ

ID.7 CROZZ (potential name)

ID.3

ID.4 X

ID.6 X

ID.7 X (potential name)

Volkswagen MEB-based electric cars: ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, ID.7 and ID. Buzz

Sedans are relatively popular in China (although crossover/SUVs are getting stronger and stronger), which probably explains why both companies signed up for the ID.7 and only one for the ID.3.

The final production version of the Volkswagen ID.7 (without camouflage) will be presented in the first half of this year. Interestingly, the model will be released in China first. Then (also in 2023) in Europe.

Market launch in North America will follow in 2024, which makes us wonder whether there will be local production in the U.S. too. There is a big potential for that, because the MEB-based ID.4 is produced locally already, and local production means eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Volkswagen ID.7 plan: