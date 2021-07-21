The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) reports accelerating sales of plug-in electric cars in the second quarter of 2021.

In Q2 2021, the total global plug-in deliveries exceeded 342,000, split 50/50 between all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles:

BEVs: about 110,991 ( up 259.7% year-over-year from 30,857)

about ( year-over-year from 30,857) PHEVs: about 97,926 ( up 227% year-over-year from about 29,909)

about ( year-over-year from about 29,909) Total: about 208,917 (up 244% year-over-year from about 60,700)

Plug-in car sales - H1 2021

Thanks to a strong Q1 2021, the total in the first half of the year is:

BEVs: about 170,939 ( up 165.2% year-over-year from 64,462)

about ( year-over-year from 64,462) PHEVs: about 171,300 ( up 204% year-over-year from 56,303)

about ( year-over-year from 56,303) Total: about 342,239 (up 183% year-over-year from 120,755)

The high growth rate is directly related to multiple new BEV launches and according to the Volkswagen Group, the momentum will continue in the second half of the year.

Currently, the group sells about half the number of EVs that Tesla sells, but the growth rate suggests it will be bigger within 6-18 months.

For comparison, in 2020 the group sold over 422,000 plug-ins.

All-electric car sales by market - H1 2021

Europe is so far the largest market for Volkswagen Group's BEVs:

Europe: 128,078 (74.9%) and 26% market share

U.S.: 18,514 (10.8%) and 9% market share (higher than ICE)

China: 18,285 (10.7%)

others: 6,062 (3.6%)

Total: 170,939



Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales said:

“In the third quarter, we expect a significant boost to BEV deliveries in China thanks to the expanded Volkswagen ID. model range.”

All-electric car sales by brand - H1 2021

Basically, all the brands are pushing forward:

Volkswagen (cars): 92,859 ( up 182.4% year-over-year; share: 54.3%)

( year-over-year; share: 54.3%) Audi: 32,775 ( up 69.3% year-over-year; share: 19.2%)

( year-over-year; share: 19.2%) Porsche: 19,822 ( up 342.2% year-over-year; share: 11.6%)

( year-over-year; share: 11.6%) Skoda: 17,697 ( up 257.2% year-over-year; share: 10.4%)

( year-over-year; share: 10.4%) SEAT: 6,172 ( up 186.4% year-over-year; share: 3.6%)

( year-over-year; share: 3.6%) Volkswagen (commercial vehicles): 1,164 ( up 117.2% year-over-year)

( up 117.2% year-over-year) other (MAN): 450 ( up 368.8% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 170,939 (up 165.2% year-over-year)



Top 5 all-electric cars - H1 2021

Volkswagen Group plug-in car sales - Q2 2021