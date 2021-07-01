Porsche significantly expanded its electric car sales in the U.S., delivering a record number of 3,359 Taycans (all versions). The growth rate from a low base of 818 (affected by COVID-19-related lockdowns) is 313% year-over-year.

That's a pretty amazing result, especially if we compare it with the total volume of 18,958 (up 55.5% year-over-year), because all-electric cars already stand for 17.7% of the total Porsche volume in the U.S.

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. in Q2 2021

The Porsche Taycan outsold all other models aside from the Cayenne and Macan. Time will tell how it will stand against the new Panamera (the refreshed model arrived in dealerships).

Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't reveal sales for the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne, which probably further increase the xEV share.

Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) said:

"The Porsche community of passionate customers is growing, and we are thrilled to welcome them. All of our cars are outperforming expectations, from the iconic 911 to our electric sports car, the Taycan, and our best-selling SUVs. We have great momentum for this year, thanks to a fresh and exciting product line as well as our commitment with our dealers to delivering superb customer experiences."

After the first six months of 2021, Porsche sold some 5,367 Taycans in the U.S. (and 9,911 cumulatively). At the current rate it should hit 10,000 in 2021 and 15,000 cumulatively total by the end of 2021.

We guess that a major contributor to the further growth will be the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. In the next few years we will see more and more all-electric Porsche models, as it appears to be the only reasonable move forward. Next after the Taycan will be the Macan.