Audi reports 66,995 vehicles sold in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2021 (up 92.3% year-over-year from a low base).

The company's all-electric car sales stand at 2,560, which is 120% more than a year ago, although we hoped for more, especially after the very strong Q1 2021. BEVs represent 3.8% of the total Audi volume during the period.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

BEV sales by model:

Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q2 2021

So far this year, Audi sold 6,884 all-electric cars in the U.S. (up 140% year-over-year) and 19,455 cumulatively.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Audi e-tron $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback $69,100 +$1,045 $7,500 $62,645

Audi e-tron 55 quattro S line Audi e-tron Sportback

The perspectives for the near future are good, as the company soon will start sales of Audi e-tron GT (a cousin of the Porsche Taycan) and Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron duo.

We guess that the Q4 e-tron quickly will become the top-selling electric Audi.

Audi sells several PHEV cars (A7, A8, Q5), but sales volumes for plug-in hybrid versions of conventional models were not released.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro $74,900 +$1,045 $6,712 $69,233 2021 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro $95,900 +$1,045 $6,712 $90,233 2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro $51,900 +$1,095 $6,712 $46,283

Detailed results: