It's 120% more than a year ago, but we expected an even better result.
Audi reports 66,995 vehicles sold in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2021 (up 92.3% year-over-year from a low base).
The company's all-electric car sales stand at 2,560, which is 120% more than a year ago, although we hoped for more, especially after the very strong Q1 2021. BEVs represent 3.8% of the total Audi volume during the period.
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.
BEV sales by model:
- e-tron SUV - 1,648 (up 42% year-over-year)
- e-tron Sportback - 912 (new)
So far this year, Audi sold 6,884 all-electric cars in the U.S. (up 140% year-over-year) and 19,455 cumulatively.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Audi e-tron
|$65,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$59,495
|2021 Audi e-tron Sportback
|$69,100
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$62,645
The perspectives for the near future are good, as the company soon will start sales of Audi e-tron GT (a cousin of the Porsche Taycan) and Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron duo.
We guess that the Q4 e-tron quickly will become the top-selling electric Audi.
Audi sells several PHEV cars (A7, A8, Q5), but sales volumes for plug-in hybrid versions of conventional models were not released.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro
|$74,900
|+$1,045
|$6,712
|$69,233
|2021 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro
|$95,900
|+$1,045
|$6,712
|$90,233
|2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro
|$51,900
|+$1,095
|$6,712
|$46,283
