Porsche reports an increase of global car sales during the second quarter of 2021 by 28% year-over-year to 81,670 and by 31% in the first half of the year to 153,656.

Sales of the all-electric Porsche Taycan family increased by 248% year-over-year to a new quarterly record of 10,750. That's 13.2% of the total Porsche sales in the period.

Taycan sales in the first half of the year stand at 19,822 (up 342% and 12.9% of the total volume), which indicates that the company will sell about 40,000 of Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo in 2021.

Porsche Taycan sales in Q2 2021

A noticeable thing is that the Taycan sales in the first half of 2021 (19,822) basically match the 911 (20,611):

Cayenne: 44,050 (up 12%)

Macan: 43,618 (up 27%)

911: 20,611 (up 22%)

Taycan: 19,822 (up 342%)

Panamera: 13,633 (up 6%)

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 11,922 (up 33%)

With the strong momentum noted by the Taycan, we guess that soon it will be way ahead of the 911. Moreover, once the electric Macan will be introduced, the conventional Porsche models should start to fade.

In Europe, already around 40% of Porsche sales are plug-ins (about 16,000 out of 40,435 total).

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said:

“We are extremely delighted with the high level of demand for our sports cars – the increase in deliveries in the first half of the year is above that of the overall market. The rate of electrification is growing in all regions. This development confirms the path that we have taken with our drive strategy. In Europe, around 40 per cent of the cars currently being delivered have an electric motor – whether they’re a purely electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. Our highest priority continues to be to fulfil our customers’ dreams.”

Porsche sales by market:

