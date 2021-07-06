Mercedes-Benz (Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and smart brands, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans) reports very positive global results for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

Sales of everything noticeably increased compared to the "weak" 2020:

Mercedes-Benz: 581,201 in Q2 (up 27%) and 1,162,471 YTD (up 24%) smart: 10,524 in Q2 (up 148%) and 20,253 YTD (up 100%) Mercedes-Benz Vans: 84,190 in Q2 (up 37%) and 160,518 YTD (up 27%)

Total: 675,915 in Q2 (up 29%) and 1,343,242 YTD (up 25%)

We are of course the most interested in plug-in electric car sales and here the results are even better - about 121,500 plug-ins (82,500 plug-in hybrids and 39,000 all-electric cars) in the first half of the year (up 305% year-over-year) and about 3,600 electric vans.

Considering about 59,000 plug-in cars in Q1 2021, Q2 was a bit better with about 62,500 units.

"Deliveries of plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars more than quadrupled in just six months, reaching 121,500 units (+305.0%). In total, the xEVs made up 10.3% of total Mercedes-Benz Cars sales in the first half of 2021. Around 39,000 all-electric vehicles were delivered from January to June (+291.4%), including more than 19,000 units (+469.4%) of the EQA, EQC and EQV models"

Let's take a look at the details (we estimated some of the numbers):

Mercedes-Benz Cars: about 62,500 in Q2 and about 121,500 YTD (up 305%) and 10.3% of the total volume

BEVs: 23,000 in Q2 and 39,000 YTD (up 291%), (incl. over 19,000 EQA, EQC and EQV)

PHEVs: 39,500 in Q2 and 82,500 YTD (up 313%)

Mercedes-Benz: probably about 52,000 (12,500 BEVs/39,500 PHEVs) in Q2 and 101,000 (over 19,000 BEVs/82,500 PHEVs) YTD smart: we assume that almost all of 10,524 in Q2 (up 148%) and 20,253 YTD (up 100%) were all-electric Mercedes-Benz Vans: more than 2,400 in Q2 and more than 3,600 YTD

As we can see, most of the plug-in sales are still plug-in hybrids, but the role of BEVs increased.

According to the German manufacturer, the feedback for further EQ models (EQS and EQT in specific) is also very positive.

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes‑Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales said:

“The positive feedback we received about the EQS following its world premiere and our strong EV sales momentum is proof that Mercedes-EQ is just at the beginning of its electric success story”

"Deliveries of the smart brand more than doubled in Q2 with 10,524 units (+148.3%). A total of 20,253 two- and four-door urban microcars were delivered from January to June (+100.5%)"

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said:

“We are successfully implementing our strategy in line with our aim of establishing a leadership position for Vans in the field of electro-mobility. Sales of more than 2,400 electrified vans in the second quarter help to underline this goal. In May, we presented the concept EQT which met with very positive feedback from media and customers. Our future generation of small vans will complete our electric product range in 2022.”

