Tesla achieved in the second quarter of 2021 another record quarter in terms of production and sales volume - both values were above 200,000.

Tesla offers four models - Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y - however, the Model 3/Y duo were responsible for about 99% of the result as the refreshed Model S was barely launched in June.

The most important thing is that the growth rates are high, which means that Tesla continues to enjoy very strong demand, although we must remember that the Q2 base was affected by lockdowns.

Quarterly results

The overall production increased in the Q2 by 151% year-over-year to over 206,000. That's the best result ever. The Model 3/Model Y went up by 169% year-over-year to over 204,000.

Tesla produced a relatively small number of Model S/X in the quarter, just over 2,000 units. This number is expected to increase significantly later this year (at some point in the future it should reach 1,000 a week).

A similar image we can see in terms of deliveries - a new record of over 200,000 (we guessed that Tesla was pushing for it), mostly thanks to the Model 3/Y, which are at a record high of over 199,000 (up 148% year-over-year).

Total production: 206,421 (up 151% year-over-year) Model 3/Y production: 204,081 (up 169% year-over-year) Model S/X production: 2,340 (down 63% year-over-year)

Total deliveries: 201,250 (up 121% year-over-year) Model 3/Y deliveries: 199,360 (up 148% year-over-year) Model S/X deliveries: 1,890 (down 82% year-over-year)



"In the second quarter, we produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles. Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges."

Final sales numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

Total deliveries

Total deliveries: 201,250 (up 121% year-over-year)

Deliveries by model

Model 3/Y deliveries: 199,360 (up 148% year-over-year)

Model S/X deliveries: 1,890 (down 82% year-over-year)



Production numbers

Total production: 206,421 (up 151% year-over-year)

Production by model