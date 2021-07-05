Plug-in electric car sales never stop growing in Norway and most recently reached a near-record monthly result. The overall market also expanded a lot - by 78% to 20,392.

In total, 17,323 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in June, which is 128% more than a year ago and 84.9% of the total car market! All of the numbers are just slightly below the all-time record that was set in December 2020.

It's amazing that only 15% of new cars are not rechargeable (8.2% ICEs, 6.9% HEVs).

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 13,184 ( up 162% , at 64.7% market share) + 956 ‘used’ + 637 new vans

( , at market share) + 956 ‘used’ + 637 new vans PHEVs: 4,139 ( up 63% , at 20.3% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 17,323 (up 128%, at 84.9% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – June 2021

So far this year, over 69,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 82% of the total market. The remaining part falls on conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 48,070 ( up 69% , at 57.3% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 21,281 ( up 76% , at 25.4% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 69,351 (up 71%, at 82.6% market share)

Models

If we look at the top 20 best-selling model, we will see another outstanding last month of a quarter by the Tesla Model 3, which noted 3,196 units. It's not only the best result for the month of June, but it allowed it to return to the top year-to-date with a total of 6,270 YTD (and 7.5% share).

In other words, with all the competition, the Tesla Model 3 is still the best selling car in Norway, while the Tesla brand, with basically only one model, is 4th total YTD.

Many other electric cars are also doing great. In June, the Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 1,289 units, while Skoda Enyaq iV 1,115, outselling the Volkswagen ID.4 (872).

The BEV registration results already in our database (ordered by June):

Tesla Model 3 - 3,196 (6,270 YTD)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 1,289 (2,718 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,115 (2,294 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 872 (4,330 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 539 (2,502 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 485 (2,568 YTD)

BMW iX3 - 468

Volkswagen ID.3 - 380 (1,097 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 338 (3,235 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 339 (2,349 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 337 (1,579 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD