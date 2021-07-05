Plug-in sales more than doubled and the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car of any kind.
New passenger car registrations in the UK amounted to 186,128, although the growth rate of 28% year-over-year is considered "artificially lifted" as the 2020 year was affected by lockdowns.
The plug-in electric market on the other hand continues to expand at a rapid rate. In June, the number of registrations increased 131% year-over-year to almost 32,000. That's 17.2% of the market!
It's one of the best months ever and let's take a note that all-electric cars took more than a tenth of the market.
Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – June 2021
- BEVs: 19,842 (up 123% year-over-year) at market share of 10.7%
- PHEVs: 12,139 (up 146% year-over-year) at market share of 6.5%
- Total: 31,981 (up 131% year-over-year) at market share of 17.2%
So far this year, more than 132,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK at an average market share of 14.5%.
Sales YTD:
- BEVs: 73,893 (up 139% year-over-year) - market share of 8.1%
- PHEVs: 52,207 (up 197% year-over-year)- market share of 6.4%
- Total: 132,100 (up 161% year-over-year) - market share of 14.5%
More details, including also other types:
Top models
In June, the volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 (as usual in the last month of a quarter) resulted in a very strong result of 5,468 registrations, which is the best result overall.
The Model 3 is not yet in the top 10 year-to-date, which means it must be below 15,124. What we know is that with 6,585 units in March, the Model 3 is at no less than 12,053.
Vauxhall (part of Opel) reports that the Vauxhall Corsa-e (in the rest of Europe known as Opel Corsa-e) noted 2,795 sales so far this year and remains the best-selling all-electric supermini (the Corsa is also #1 overall with 24,399 ICEs/BEVs).
Vauxhall Vivaro-e is the top-selling electric delivery van in the UK, with a record of 613 units in June, and 1,487 YTD. Sales of the Vivaro-e clearly accelerate thanks to a huge order backlog.
"Vauxhall enjoyed a successful first half of 2021 in the LCV sector, with e-LCV sales topping 1,487. Vauxhall is now one of the few manufacturers able to offer fleets and business customers an electric van across its entire LCV line-up, following the announcements of its All-New Movano-e large van and the All-New Combo-e compact van.
Sales success in the first half of the year was underpinned by the multi-award winning all-electric Vivaro-e, which has seen record sales of 613 in June, making it the best-selling model not only this month, but for the year-to-date in the a e-LCV sector."
Source: SMMT
