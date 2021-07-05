New passenger car registrations in the UK amounted to 186,128, although the growth rate of 28% year-over-year is considered "artificially lifted" as the 2020 year was affected by lockdowns.

The plug-in electric market on the other hand continues to expand at a rapid rate. In June, the number of registrations increased 131% year-over-year to almost 32,000. That's 17.2% of the market!

It's one of the best months ever and let's take a note that all-electric cars took more than a tenth of the market.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – June 2021

BEVs: 19,842 (up 123% year-over-year) at market share of 10.7%

(up 123% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 12,139 (up 146% year-over-year) at market share of 6.5%

(up 146% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 31,981 (up 131% year-over-year) at market share of 17.2%

So far this year, more than 132,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK at an average market share of 14.5%.

Sales YTD:

BEVs: 73,893 (up 139% year-over-year) - market share of 8.1%

(up 139% year-over-year) - market share of PHEVs: 52,207 (up 197% year-over-year)- market share of 6.4%

(up 197% year-over-year)- market share of Total: 132,100 (up 161% year-over-year) - market share of 14.5%

More details, including also other types:

Top models

In June, the volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 (as usual in the last month of a quarter) resulted in a very strong result of 5,468 registrations, which is the best result overall.

The Model 3 is not yet in the top 10 year-to-date, which means it must be below 15,124. What we know is that with 6,585 units in March, the Model 3 is at no less than 12,053.

Vauxhall (part of Opel) reports that the Vauxhall Corsa-e (in the rest of Europe known as Opel Corsa-e) noted 2,795 sales so far this year and remains the best-selling all-electric supermini (the Corsa is also #1 overall with 24,399 ICEs/BEVs).

Vauxhall Vivaro-e is the top-selling electric delivery van in the UK, with a record of 613 units in June, and 1,487 YTD. Sales of the Vivaro-e clearly accelerate thanks to a huge order backlog.