Tesla accustomed us to an end-of-the-quarter production and delivery push that usually translated into very high results in the last month of a quarter. It seems that the current quarter will continue this tradition.

According to Electrek, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees stating that the next 12 days are super important.

"Overall, we are executing well, but the next 12 days are super important for production and delivery this quarter. Please go all out!"

We guess that achieving year-over-year growth will be easy. Probably also profitability is under control (overall, the last several quarters were positive).

So, why would Elon Musk need to additionally push the company to the limit? Well, maybe to exceed 200,000 units for the first time?

Tesla Model S/X/3/Y Deliveries (quarterly) – through Q1 2021

The previous quarterly record stands at 184,877. Troy Teslike estimates that in Q2, 198,000 is possible, which would support the thesis that the goal is 200,000 - just another, symbolic milestone.

In 2021, Tesla is expected to noticeably exceed 800,000 (compared to 500,000 in 2020).

For Tesla, a quick increase of sales is very important as the large automotive groups already woke up and are ramping up plug-in sales for most brands.

The key element of further growth will be the new plant in Texas, as the German plant appears to be "challenging" to launch.