Volkswagen announced very strong sales results in the second quarter of this year in the U.S., as the company sold 120,520 vehicles, which is the highest quarterly results since 1973. Sales rebounded 72% from the weak last year.

However, the most interesting thing for us is the Volkswagen ID.4 sales result, which at 5,756, is quite good actually, taking into consideration that it's the first full quarter since deliveries started in March (474).

In Q2 2021, the ID.4 was also responsible for a noticeable 4.8% of the total Volkswagen sales. That's also positive.

The retired Volkswagen e-Golf probably still noted a few units here and there, but the manufacturer doesn't report them individually any more.

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the U.S. in Q2 2021

Volkswagen appears to be happy with the outcome so far and notes also that more 80% of sales go to customers who are trading in gas-powered vehicles.

Currently, Volkswagen sells only the rear-wheel drive version of the ID.4, but the all-wheel-drive version was already introduced and is expected in customer hands later this year.

That should further improve the sales, and who knows, maybe allow exceeding 10,000 units a quarter?

Volkswagen ID.4 offer:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro $39,995 +$1,195 $7,500 $33,690 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $44,495 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,190 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro $43,675 +$1,195 $7,500 $37,370 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S $48,175 +$1,195 $7,500 $41,870

Detailed results: