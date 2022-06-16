Volkswagen has announced that all models from its ID family of EVs will get sporty GTX variants in the future.

The automaker confirmed that two future models will get the GTX treatment, the ID.3 and the ID. Buzz. While the former is not a big surprise, with VW already presenting an ID.3-based ID.X concept vehicle in May 2021 and executives recently hinting at a production model coming in 2023, the ID. Buzz GTX is a rather remarkable development because there's no precedent in the automaker's ICE lineup for a go-faster minivan.

VW never built a Bus GTI or Multivan GTI in the past, although it did build sportier versions of the Transporter van; it never badged those as GTIs, however. The automaker will make an ID. Buzz GTX, so it turns out electrification does change a lot of things.

In the press release announcing the updated ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, Volkswagen confirmed that ID.3 GTX and ID.Buzz GTX models are on the way.

"We will continuously expand this brand and offer a GTX variant for every ID. model in future – from the ID.3 to the ID. Buzz." Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family

The automaker also said that the updated ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX "provide a glimpse of the look of other GTX models with new design accents in black and red."

Volkswagen did not provide more details about the upcoming ID. Buzz GTX and ID.3 GTX models, but it's safe to assume they will feature a dual-motor AWD powertrain similar to what's found in the existing GTX SUVs.

In the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, two electric motors provide 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) of system power and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of system torque. Both the 150 kW (201-horsepower) rear motor and the 80 kW (107-horsepower) front motor source energy from a 77-kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP combined range of 310 miles (500 kilometers) for the ID.4 GTX and 318 miles (512 kilometers) for the ID.5 GTX.

Performance-wise, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX sprints from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds, while the ID.5 GTX covers the same sprint in 6.3 seconds. Both are limited to a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h).

