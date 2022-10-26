During the recent set of tests of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Bjørn Nyland tested also the turning radius of this all-new, all-electric van.

We already knew that the results would be very good, but there is nothing better than an experiment and a side-by-side comparison with other EVs.

The manufacturer announced that the European version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, with a wheelbase of 2,988 mm (117.6 in) and a length of 4,712 mm (185.5 in), will have a turning circle of over 11 m (over 35 feet).

In North America, the company intends to offer a new long-wheelbase version, starting in 2024, which might have a different (higher) turning radius.

Such a tight turning radius is possible thanks to the dedicated, all-electric MEB platform and, specifically, its rear-wheel-drive configuration, which allows for more turning angle of the front wheels.

We saw it on the Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD), which almost matched the tiny Volkswagen e-up! a year ago and significantly beat the Tesla Model 3.

As we can see now, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz also is very maneuver-friendly - not as good as the ID.4, but very good for a van. The result appears to be only slightly worse than in the case of the Mercedes-Benz EQS with an optional 10° rear-axle steering, but still noticeably better than in the case of the Tesla Model 3.

Turning circle:

Volkswagen e-up! - 9.7 m

Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD) - 10.2 m

Mercedes-Benz EQS - 10.9 m with an optional 10° rear axle steering

Volkswagen ID. Buzz (RWD) - over 11 m (over 35 feet)

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus - 11.8 m

Mercedes-Benz EQS - 11.9 m with a standard 4.5° rear axle steering

The tight turning radius is another advantage for Volkswagen's new electric van, on top of a big luggage compartment, relatively good efficiency and range, and fast charging performance.

That would explain why the manufacturer already received around 12,500 preorders for the ID. Buzz and intends to double production to 200 units per day.