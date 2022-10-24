The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is one of the latest all-electric vans available in Europe (it should enter the US market in 2024). Its WLTP range is about 423 km (263 miles).

The 5-seat passenger version of the ID. Buzz, equipped with an 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity) and rear-wheel drive powertrain was recently range tested in Norway by Bjørn Nyland.

The tests were conducted at a temperature of about 7-10°C. Bjørn Nyland estimates that the available battery capacity of the van is 74.5 kWh, so a bit less than compared to the specs, although let's recall that this is a value to the low state-of-charge (SOC), not to the absolute bottom.

Measures of energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed us to calculate the estimated range and, as usual, compare the results to other models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Volkswagen ID. Buzz achieved an energy consumption of 206 Wh/km (331 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 362 km (225 miles). Some 50-60 km below WLTP, but the conditions were not optimum.

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased by almost half, to 302 Wh/km (486 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 247 km (154 miles). We must note that during the "high-speed" test, the surface was partially wet, which could noticeably inflate the energy consumption.

Nonetheless, the results are pretty good for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz - comparable to many large SUVs, despite it being a large van that weighs 2,600 kg (as measured with the driver).

Bjørn Nyland shows also that the vehicle can fast charge at more than 180 kW, which is better than the specs (170 kW).

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz (RWD, 82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 362 km (225 miles)

energy consumption of 206 Wh/km (331 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

21" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (235/45-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: