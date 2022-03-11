The long-awaited world premiere of the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz is behind us, so let's summarize what we know about this new model.

First of all, there are two versions of the ID. Buzz - a passenger one, and a cargo van. The company unveiled both, but only in an initial specification for the European market, ahead of the launch in Autumn (September). Advance sales are due to start in May.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

There will be more versions, including a longer wheelbase version, which will be the first one offered in the US and Canada, in 2024. Only passenger "microbus" versions will be exported to North America.

Here are the most important dates:

Start of European ID. Buzz Cargo production: first half of 2022

Start of European ID. Buzz production: first half of 2022

European launch (initial countries): third quarter of 2022

Start of advance sales in Europe (initial countries): May 2022

North American debut of long wheelbase: 2023

North American sales launch: 2024

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz initially will be available with an 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity) and a 150 kW electric motor (rear-wheel drive), known from other MEB-based models. The company said that more battery versions with various power output levels are expected to follow in 2023.

At this point, the manufacturer has not released the WLTP range rating yet. It is expected that the range will be lower than in the case of Volkswagen ID.4 (82 kWh, RWD).

A brief, 17-mile mixed-cycle test of a pre-production unit indicated that the range is above 200 miles. In the same test, the 0-60 mph acceleration was under 10 seconds.

Compared to the data released in February, Volkswagen has confirmed peak DC charging power of 170 kW (hinted at during Bjørn Nyland's test drive), which is expected to allow to recharge from 5 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in 30 minutes. The onboard charger will be a three-phase, 11 kW unit, which is a pretty common type in Europe right now.

Besides the range, also the price numbers are still missing, but the final numbers for initial markets probably will be released by May.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz specs (Europe)

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

5-seat passenger version

82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity)

top speed is electronically limited at 145 km/h (90 mph)

rear-wheel drive

electric motor: 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft)

AC charging: 11 kW on-board charger

DC fast charging: up to 170 kW (from 5 to 80% of SOC in 30 minutes)

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

cargo van with three seats in the front (2 seat option)

82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity)

top speed is electronically limited at 145 km/h (90 mph)

rear-wheel drive

electric motor: 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft)

AC charging: 11 kW on-board charger

DC fast charging: up to 170 kW (from 5 to 80% of SOC in 30 minutes)

General specs